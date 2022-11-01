American fashion designer Romeo Hunte has launched his first capsule collection collaboration with Amazon’s The Drop. Known for outfitting celebrities such as Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Zendaya, Hunte is now growing his brand even further with a partnership with Amazon.

The capsule collection features a wide array of versatile cut-out blazer dresses that can be worn as a dress or jacket, oversized cargo pants, bodysuits and a stretch leather corset. The artistry of mixing tailoring and street style were the inspiration behind his designs. The nine-piece capsule collection was released on Monday, October 31, 2022 and will be available for only 30 hours.

Size range from XXS-5X and prices range up to $100. You can purchase the pieces on amazon.com.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Romeo Hunte x The Drop Grey Brick Knit Dress, $55, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Romeo Hunte x The Drop Hot Pink Cutout Blazer, $80, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Romeo Hunte x The Drop Flame Red Cargo Pant, $65, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Romeo Hunte x The Drop Grey Brick Cutout Blazer, $80, amazon.com