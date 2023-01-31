While most associate February with Valentine's Day and Black Love Day, the month also signifies the start of Carnival season. Dozens of Caribbean nations and territories—as well as other diaspora communities—celebrate the vibrant festivals each year.

Residents and tourists alike play mas as they take to the streets in colorful costumes and traditional garb that represent the various bands and groups. Participants move through the streets well into the early morning as they dance, chant, and vibe to the sounds of local drummers and DJs. The overall theme of carnival season is similar, but each destination's event has its own personality and itinerary. And, oftentimes, folks will island hop to catch as many Carnival celebrations as they can.

If you're ready to join in on the action, we've curated this easy-to-follow list of the world's Carnival events taking place this year.

February

February is home to some of the top Carnival experiences globally. Many Caribbean-islanders will argue that Trinidad's is the best ever, but Brazil also puts on a phenomenal display as well. The month kicks off with Aruba and ends with Santiago, Dominican Republic. Below you will find dates to each event going down during the month.

Oranjestad, Aruba: February 4-22, 2023

February 4-22, 2023 Ponce, Puerto Rico : February 16 - 21, 2023

: February 16 - 21, 2023 Saint-Pierre, Martinique : February 16 - 22, 2023

: February 16 - 22, 2023 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: February 17 - 25, 2023

February 17 - 25, 2023 San Pedro, Belize: February 18, 2023 - March 2, 2023

February 18, 2023 - March 2, 2023 Barranquilla, Colombia : February 18 - 21, 2023

: February 18 - 21, 2023 Haiti : February 19, 2023

: February 19, 2023 Curaçao : February 20, 2023

: February 20, 2023 Port-of-Spain Trinidad & Tobago : February 15 – 22, 2023

: February 15 – 22, 2023 Guadeloupe : February 20, 2023

: February 20, 2023 La Vega and Santiago, Dominican Republic: February 23-27, 2023

Rio Carnival performer practicing before this year's event, which will take place between February 17-25, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Imag Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images.

April

March is a pretty quiet month as far as celebrations go, but things pick back up in April. The month ushers in with the British Virgin Islands and immediately moves to Jamaica. You can find April's full roster below.

British Virgin Islands : April 7, 2023

: April 7, 2023 Kingston, Jamaica: April 12 - 17, 2023

April 12 - 17, 2023 St. Thomas/USVI : April 26-30, 2023

: April 26-30, 2023 St. Maarten/ St. Martin: April 30, 2023

Bahamas Junkanoo drummer performs during event. Image: courtesy of BMOTIA.

June

Don't count June out, as everyone heads to the pink sand beaches of beautiful Bermuda for its events.

Bermuda : June 16-19, 2023

: June 16-19, 2023

July

During the summer month, expect events in St. Lucia, Cuba and more. Oh, and just because they're not as big as a Brazil or Trinidad Carnival, it doesn't mean they don't pack a punch as far as excitement.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines : July 3 - 4, 2023

: July 3 - 4, 2023 Castries, St. Lucia : July 12 - 19, 2023

: July 12 - 19, 2023 Cuba: July 18- 27, 2023

Man plays mas during Aruba's Grand Carnival Parade. Image: Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority.

August

The main events wrap up in August, although the Islands of the Bahamas celebrate Junkanoo just after Christmas and into the New Year. Easily the hottest month of the year, in many ways, you can expect Grenada's Spicemas and Barbados' Cropover to be the most sought-after events at that time.

St. John, Antigua and Barbuda: August 1-8, 2023