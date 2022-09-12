Emmy nominee Yvonne Orji is returning to the stand-up stage for her new special Yvonne Orji A Whole Me on HBO.

Her new comedy special picks up where her first one 2020’s Momma, I Made It! left off. It's a unique mash-up of stand-up comedy with scripted vignettes. She utilizes therapy as an entry point to speak on various topics such as dating, friendship, adulting, and most importantly, why guys need better friends.

Orji came to prominence as the co-star of Issa Rae’s critically-acclaimed series Insecure, playing Issa’s best friend Molly Carter. Over the course of five seasons, Orji earned three NAACP Image Award nominations.

In 2021, she starred in Vacation Friends opposite John Cena and Lil Rel Howery, and a sequel is currently in the works.

Orji's first book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams, was released in May of 2021. She's also executive producing First Gen, an autobiographical comedy in development at Disney+.

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me is set to premiere on HBO on October 1 at 10 pm ET/PT, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.