Zuri Craig, an actor and singer who once was a finalist on the reality show America’s Got Talent, has passed away, reports Deadline. He was 44.

His family confirmed his passing on his ZoReMi Entertainment's Instagram page on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig,” the caption read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

A frequent collaborator with Tyler Perry, he appeared in Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas, both in 2011. He also provided vocals in Madea Gets a Job in 2013.

In 2015, as one half of the Craig Lewis Band with Jeffery Lewis, Craig was a finalist during season 10 of America's Got Talent. He was known for his soulful renditions of James Brown's "This is a Man's World," and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down." He finished in fifth place.

Recently, he created a web series, Black Hollywood: Atlanta, which he held a casting call for in July.

Earlier this month, Craig was is "Soul Food Live on Stage" project on his Instagram page.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zuri Craig.