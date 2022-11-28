A jean jackets is a timeless wardrobe staple that should always be in your closet. Whether you're wearing it on it's own or layering it under a coat, a denim jacket is always at your disposal. sIt's a versatile piece that can be worn year-round.
Whether you're into the classic jean jacket silhouette or are into a look that it is a bit more updated or reconstructed, we promise there's a denim topper out there for you. Track stripes down the arms of Palm Angels' jacket give it a cool streetwear vibe. Japanese brand Sacai rendered its version with upcycled denim and gave it a slouchy fit. While chain-detailing to R13 collarless, cropped iteration lends it a touch of Parisian flair.
Below we've rounded up 10 denim jackets for him and for her that you can choose to wear solo or layer up, however you please.