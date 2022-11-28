A jean jackets is a timeless wardrobe staple that should always be in your closet. Whether you're wearing it on it's own or layering it under a coat, a denim jacket is always at your disposal. sIt's a versatile piece that can be worn year-round.

Whether you're into the classic jean jacket silhouette or are into a look that it is a bit more updated or reconstructed, we promise there's a denim topper out there for you. Track stripes down the arms of Palm Angels' jacket give it a cool streetwear vibe. Japanese brand Sacai rendered its version with upcycled denim and gave it a slouchy fit. While chain-detailing to R13 collarless, cropped iteration lends it a touch of Parisian flair.

Below we've rounded up 10 denim jackets for him and for her that you can choose to wear solo or layer up, however you please.

For Her:

Image: courtesy Sacai



Sacai Denim x MA-1 Jacket, $1,200, sacai.jp

Image: courtesy of Daily Paper.



Daily Paper Clothing Black Nily Jacket, $116, us.dailypaperclothing.com

Image: courtesy of Madewell.



Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash, $138, madewell.com

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney.



Stella Mccartney Elasticated Waist Denim Jacket, $717, stellamccartney.com

Image: courtesy of R13.



R13 Chain Embellished Crop Denim Jacket, $1,595, nordstrom.com

For Him:

Image: courtesy of Palm Angels.



Palm Angels Track Denim Jacket, $805, palmangels.com

Image: courtesy of Saks Off 5th.



Hudson x Brandon Williams Conley Denim Trucker Jacket, $158, saksoff5th.com

Image: courtesy of Jacquemus.



Jacquemus Denim Workwear Jacket, $619, jacquemus.com

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.



Fear of God Denim Jacket, $195, fearofgod.com