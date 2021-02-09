The year was 1999. The Senate had recently acquitted President Bill Clinton on impeachment charges, Amadou Diallo had just lost his life to the police, the euro had become the official European currency, and I Am—the third effort by Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known as Nas—is about to be leaked and bootlegged on the information superhighway called the Internet. Months before, on a winter evening in New York City, a 25-year-old Nas sits smoking a Dutch Masters blunt in Studio D at Sony Music Studios while working on the upcoming album. Little does he know that he will end up reworking the track list.

“I try to be a hip-hop purist,” Nas says to me. “But it’s hard to be pure in anything you doing. I’ve been true to the game since I’ve known the game of hip-hop, for whatever that’s worth. If that’s being pure, that’s what I am. ’Cause I can only stick to what this s–t is. When it changes, I’m changing with it. And I make some of the changes. I can do that too.”