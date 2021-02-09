In an exclusive interview with EBONY, the NBA All-Star discusses several key moments of his life, such as his bouts with depression, the steady stream of losing loved ones, and of course, his relationship with longtime friend LeBron James as well as what he and the Lakers are cooking up for folks this season.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently tied the knot to his longtime love, Kay’La Marie Hanson Lillard at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA. The couple, who met while they were students at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, let EBONY in on their fairytale nuptials, sharing exclusive images providing the inside scoop on the bride’s Galia Lahav wedding look and the groom’s tux by Erinnicole Goodwin and Desiree Olavarrieta of It’s Goode Clothing.
D’Angelo, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist
Forget “triple threat” – Sammy Davis, Jr. could do it all. He could sing, dance, play several instruments, do stand-up and great impressions like his friend Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. He was even an accomplished photographer who shot thousands of rare, gorgeous images of his life, work and celebrity friends on and off duty. This was a style icon who could pull off stovepipe trousers, a full-length fur coat or groovy patchwork vest and slacks with the same ease as when he wore a classic, slim-cut suit.
The comedian and Smart Funny & Black Productions founder speaks truth to change.
Award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder of TheBlackWallStreet.com.
The content queen serves up viral moments and hilarious commentary.
The author of No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America hosts the Being Seen podcast.
The Bronx-bred storyteller provides weekly inspiration in his column, Sunday Manifest.
Read Damn, He’s Got a Point for Black male perspective and opinion.
As residents of Louisiana and Texas pray for the best in the midst of more tropical storms, one organization is in on the ground, ensuring BIPOC women get the help they so desperately need. The Women’s Foundation of the South launched as a philanthropic entity just months before the Gulf was battered by Hurricane Ida,
The four-week-long celebration, which was hosted by Jonathan Craig, helped to shine a light on the thriving cultures of Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and New York in addition to calling attention to phenomenal Black-owned businesses.
Students throughout the United States are accepting a new normal. More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores, many collegiate men and women are advancing their studies in a precarious environment far beyond their control. This new atmosphere is expected to come with a host of challenges, ones the White House is
The statistics are discouraging. According to the Center for Disease Control, Black women are up to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women – a disparity that increases with the age of the mother. Though research has highlighted this fact for years, the stories of Black women who succumb to
Designer Romeo Hunte has released a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule collection that reworks the iconic designs made famous by Tommy Hilfiger. The collaboration is an extension of Hilfiger’s People’s Place, an initiative he created to mentor and partner with young, cutting-edge designers of color. “Tommy X Romeo,” reimagines pieces from Hilfiger’s classic fashion archives. The collection
EBONY CEO Michele Ghee and Nas talk generational wealth, and how he is building a lasting legacy through QueensBridge Venture Partners—his investment company built around tech startups and digital currency.
We are, each of us, Children Of Migration. Some of us came against our will. Some of us are the offspring of those who wrestled waves, outwitted customs officials, and abandoned the glory they once held—for promises of better futures their descendants might one day meet. Often, we forget that we are here, but we
With an illustrious career spanning nearly 30 years since his star-turning introduction on Main Source's Live at the Barbecue in 1991 and the subsequent debut of his seminal opus Illmatic in 1994, hip-hop's griot Nas—born Nasir Jones—continues to hit new milestones both on and off the mic.
Nasir Jones has the distinction of never owing money to a label for any album he has ever released, which is an incredible feat for any music artist. Widely regarded by many as hip-hop's greatest lyricist, Nas has evolved into one of the industry's most successful at generating wealth that will secure his family's fortune for years to come. Off the microphone, the rapper has a nearly decade-long history of
Nas knows as well as anyone the importance of building a legacy. Throughout a career spanning nearly 30 years, the legendary MC has inspired generations through his storytelling, evocative lyricism and introspective songs. He makes music for the builders, the dreamers and the believers, providing the soundtrack to power us to greater heights. Through his
