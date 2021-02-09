|Video: EBONY Unscripted featuring Nas and CEO Michele Ghee|Behind the Design: Ikiré Jones Founder Walé Oyéjidé on Amplifying Black Storytelling Through Fashion|Video: Inside the Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Timeline of Nas’ Money Moves|Lyrics That Built the Legacy: 8 Iconic Nas Verses that Leave a Lasting Mark on the World|EBONY Rundown: Nicki Minaj Skipped the Met Gala Due To Vaccine Requirement, Overall Poverty Rate Fell in 2020, and More|Maya Rudolph Makes History With Consecutive Emmy Wins|Carmelo Anthony’s Memoir Takes Us to ‘Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised’|Women of Color Receive Targeted Help Following Louisiana’s Devastating Storm|The EBONY Block Party Spanned Four Cities and Showcased 22 Black-Owned Businesses

exclusive interview

Carmelo Anthony’s Memoir Takes Us to ‘Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised’

In an exclusive interview with EBONY, the NBA All-Star discusses several key moments of his life, such as his bouts with depression, the steady stream of losing loved ones, and of course, his relationship with longtime friend LeBron James as well as what he and the Lakers are cooking up for folks this season.

exclusive PHOTOS

INSIDE NBA STAR DAMIAN LILLIARD'S LUXE MONTECITO WEDDING

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently tied the knot to his longtime love, Kay’La Marie Hanson Lillard at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA. The couple, who met while they were students at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, let EBONY in on their fairytale nuptials, sharing exclusive images  providing the inside scoop on the bride’s Galia Lahav wedding look and the groom’s tux by Erinnicole Goodwin and Desiree Olavarrieta of It’s Goode Clothing.

Private Equity-Backed Firms Shut Out Black Directors, Data Shows
Wealthy Black Homes Still Suffer Segregation, Fed Study Says
NBA’s Steph Curry Sees Crypto Providing Access to Opportunity
Pamela Uba Crowned the First Black Miss Ireland

Pamela Uba made history by becoming the first Black Miss Ireland since the pageant began in 1947, the Irish Times reports. Uba embraced her historic accomplishment and believes that her story can be inspirational for other Black girls. “It means so much to me,” Uba said. “My mum, she was in absolute tears.” “I am

Greg Noire: Shooting Stars
Salimah Ali: Legendary Eye
Sheila Pree Bright: Brave Spaces
Jasmine Murrell: Limitless Possibilites
Greg Noire: Shooting Stars
Sheila Pree Bright: Brave Spaces
Salimah Ali: Legendary Eye
Jasmine Murrell: Limitless Possibilities
I'm making black music. That's the only outline for me, really. It's soul music. I'm going all out in those terms.

D’Angelo, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist

Humor is based on the way a man looks at life's ironies, and being a member of a minority group can certainly be ironic.

Nipsey Russell, comedian and poet

The Legendary Center of the Pack: Sammy Davis Jr.’s Timeless Style

#teamEBONY March 30, 2012

Forget “triple threat” – Sammy Davis, Jr. could do it all. He could sing, dance, play several instruments, do stand-up and great impressions like his friend Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. He was even an accomplished photographer who shot thousands of rare, gorgeous images of his life, work and celebrity friends on and off duty. This was a style icon who could pull off stovepipe trousers, a full-length fur coat or groovy patchwork vest and slacks with the same ease as when he wore a classic, slim-cut suit.

amanda_seales

The comedian and Smart Funny & Black Productions founder speaks truth to change.

Hill_Harper

Award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder of TheBlackWallStreet.com.

Danielle_Young

The content queen serves up viral moments and hilarious commentary. 

DARNELL_L_ MOORE

The author of No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America hosts the Being Seen podcast.

Joél_Leon

The Bronx-bred storyteller provides weekly inspiration in his column, Sunday Manifest.

Kahlil_O._Haywood

Read Damn, He’s Got a Point for Black male perspective and opinion.

Maya Rudolph Makes History With Consecutive Emmy Wins

Maya Rudolph made history by becoming the first person in 20 years to win consecutive Emmys in the same category, the New York Post reports. At the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, Rudolph won her second consecutive Emmy award this year for her voice role in Big Mouth and another second consecutive Emmy for guesting

White House Assists HBCUs Navigate New Semester Amid COVID-19

Students throughout the United States are accepting a new normal. More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores, many collegiate men and women are advancing their studies in a precarious environment far beyond their control. This new atmosphere is expected to come with a host of challenges, ones the White House is

Dove Seeks to Help Close Black Maternal Care Gap

The statistics are discouraging. According to the Center for Disease Control, Black women are up to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women – a disparity that increases with the age of the mother. Though research has highlighted this fact for years, the stories of Black women who succumb to

Video: Inside the Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

With an illustrious career spanning nearly 30 years since his star-turning introduction on Main Source’s Live at the Barbecue in 1991 and the subsequent debut of his seminal opus Illmatic in 1994, hip-hop’s griot Nas—born Nasir Jones—continues to hit new milestones both on and off the mic. In the last year alone, the legendary lyricist

A Timeline of Nas’ Money Moves

Nasir Jones has the distinction of never owing money to a label for any album he has ever released, which is an incredible feat for any music artist. Widely regarded by many as hip-hop’s greatest lyricist, Nas has evolved into one of the industry’s most successful at generating wealth that will secure his family’s fortune for years to come. Off the microphone, the rapper has a nearly decade-long history of

Maya Rudolph Makes History With Consecutive Emmy Wins

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

