With weather reports of a polar vortex on the rise, now is the time to invest in a puffer jacket. This closet staple is a winter go-to for many for many reasons. It provides warmth and makes the winter months a bit more bearable when the wind chill factor is below zero. Moncler, Canada Goose, and Moose Knuckles have chic, elevated options. You can opt for the classic option, but why be basic? Brands like Palm Angels and Casablanca offer them in a myriad of fun color ways, prints and patterns.

From cropped to longer versions, these 14 puffers will keep you warm and fashionable during the deep freeze.

moncler
Moncler Grenoble
Mazod Hooded Down Jacket

Price: $2,210

Shop at Matches Fashion
the north face
The North Face
Men’s Summit Series Pumori Down Parka

Price: $650

Shop at The North Face
tommy
Tommy Hilfiger
TH Monogram Padded Rockie Parka

Price: $300

Shop at Tommy Hilfiger
zara
Zara
Corduroy Padded Jacket

Price: $129

Shop at Urban Outfitters
moose knuckles
Moose Knuckles Canada
Eckhaus Latta Puffer Parka

Price: $1895

Shop at Moose Knuckles
bape
A Bathing Ape
Camouflage-Print Puffer Jacket

Price: $506

Shop at Farfetch
pangia
Pangaia
Reversible Jacket

Price: $765

Shop at Panagia
y-3
Y-3
Logo-Print Puffer Jacket

Price: $545

Shop at Farfetch
aztech
Aztech Mountain
Hudson Street Down Puffer Jacket

Price: $995

Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
casablanca
Casablanca
Air Puffer Jacket

Price: $861

Shop at Nordstrom
canada goose
Canada Goose
Everett Puffer Black Label

Price: $895

Shop at Canada Goose
palm angels
Palm Angels
8 Moncler Palm Angels Clancy Jacket

Price: $3,300

Shop at Palm Angels
mackage
Mackage
Graydon 2-in-1 Lustrous Light Down Jacket

Price: $1,190

Shop at Mackage
76028612_080_b
The Arrivals
Turbo Sleeper Puffer Jacket

Price: $598

Shop at Urban Outfitters
puffer jackets