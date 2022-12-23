With weather reports of a polar vortex on the rise, now is the time to invest in a puffer jacket. This closet staple is a winter go-to for many for many reasons. It provides warmth and makes the winter months a bit more bearable when the wind chill factor is below zero. Moncler, Canada Goose, and Moose Knuckles have chic, elevated options. You can opt for the classic option, but why be basic? Brands like Palm Angels and Casablanca offer them in a myriad of fun color ways, prints and patterns.
From cropped to longer versions, these 14 puffers will keep you warm and fashionable during the deep freeze.