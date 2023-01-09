Even if holiday season is over, plus-size sequin dresses are always appropriate for every occasion. And why not? If you're already out and about for dinner or a party—and if you're at any given bar in a major city like New York—then you're definitely in a crowd. So, dare to stand out. Sequins for night time is just about as groundbreaking as flowers for spring, but if you choose a dress with unique details or in a bright color, you'll easily be The Moment—which, obviously, is the point.
Go ahead and shop our short, shimmery edit ahead.
River Island
Plus Sequin Feather Mini Dress
Prepare to turn heads, drop jaws and collect phone numbers like Infinity Stones in this dress. Layer it with a feather-trimmed button down for maximum effect.
Price: $204Shop at River Island
H&M+
Sequined Wrap Dress
Collect your Golden Globe, honey! This short, sassy number deserves all of the accolades.
Price: $65Shop at H&M
Karen Millen
Plus Sequin & Crystal Embellished Woven Dress
What Barbie Dreams are made of.
Price: $404Shop at Karen Millen
ASOS Edition Curve
Oversized Sequined Blazer and Mini skirt
Rock this money green suit to evoke prosperity in the new year.
Price: $200 (blazer); $95 (pants)Shop at ASOS
Eloquii
Bow-Detail Mini Dress
This number is prim and proper, with a sexy twist. Add elbow-length gloves and drop earrings for extra drama.