Even if holiday season is over, plus-size sequin dresses are always appropriate for every occasion. And why not? If you're already out and about for dinner or a party—and if you're at any given bar in a major city like New York—then you're definitely in a crowd. So, dare to stand out. Sequins for night time is just about as groundbreaking as flowers for spring, but if you choose a dress with unique details or in a bright color, you'll easily be The Moment—which, obviously, is the point.

Go ahead and shop our short, shimmery edit ahead.

River Island Plus Sequin Feather Mini Dress Prepare to turn heads, drop jaws and collect phone numbers like Infinity Stones in this dress. Layer it with a feather-trimmed button down for maximum effect. Price: $204 Shop at River Island

H&M+ Sequined Wrap Dress Collect your Golden Globe, honey! This short, sassy number deserves all of the accolades. Price: $65 Shop at H&M

Karen Millen Plus Sequin & Crystal Embellished Woven Dress What Barbie Dreams are made of. Price: $404 Shop at Karen Millen

ASOS Edition Curve Oversized Sequined Blazer and Mini skirt Rock this money green suit to evoke prosperity in the new year. Price: $200 (blazer); $95 (pants) Shop at ASOS