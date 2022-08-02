Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Passes Away at 50

Heather Gray, an executive producer of CBS’ The Talk, has passed away, reports People. She was 50.

The network announced Gray’s passing in an email to the “Talk family” on Monday morning. Although her cause of death was not revealed, she passed after battling an “unforgiving disease” according to the email.

“Heather has been the heart and soul of The Talk from day one,” the network wrote. “Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to.”

“Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring, and friendship,” the email continued. “Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

From 2010-11, Gray was a development producer at Endemol USA and was a supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show from 2006-10.

Midway through its debut season in 2010, Gray joined The Talk as senior supervising producer. The next season, she was promoted to co-executive producer, then named an executive producer in August 2019.

In 2016 and 2018, Gray earned Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and won an NAACP Image Award in 2016.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Heather Gray.