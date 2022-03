Beloved actor Kel Mitchell sat down with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss his latest book Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith and his song of the same name. The newly ordained youth pastor spoke about overcoming different levels to be successful in life while also opening up about his own respective journey.

“God has been a part of it all,” he shares. “The key to blessed mode is knowing that you are blessed and are made to be blessed.”

Check out the full interview below: