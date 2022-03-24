Kid Cudi to Direct and Star in New Film ‘Teddy’

Hip hop star and actor Kid Cudi is slated to star and direct his first film on Netflix, Teddy, Variety reports.

Cudi revealed that he’s been at work on the project since 2013, making his announcement on Twitter.

“I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it,” his post read. “The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I can’t wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family, and take a walk in his world for a bit.”

🥰✌🏾💖🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j0vMHkIoMK — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 22, 2022

He explained the premise of the film saying, “It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ [his hit 2009 track] and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart.”

“I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has,” he added. “I’m continuing my mission. Now, this is a comedy, but it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. It’s trippy, it’s fun, it’s sad, it’s life.”

The highly-anticipated project is being produced by Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, Mad Solar and Bron.