Video Interview: Tasha Smith on ‘BMF,’ ‘Our Kind of People,’ and Disrupting the Industry as a Black Female Director

After standout roles as Gayle on ATL and as Cookie’s sister Carol on Empire, the dynamic actress and acting coach Tasha Smith, an all out renaissance woman, most recently expanded her director portfolio by helming several episodes of FOX’s hit new show Our Kind of People and STARZ’s Black Mafia Family, where she also served as the executive producer. Here, she discusses her journey and experience as a storyteller, what attracted her to the shows, and the importance of dreaming big. Watch our exclusive interview with the Hollywood trailblazer, below.