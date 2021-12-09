|Metta World Peace and Others Commemorate Riverside Hawks’ 60 Years of Service to Black Youth|Innovative Black Art Was in High Regard at Art Basel 2021|Video Interview: Tasha Smith on ‘BMF,’ ‘Our Kind of People,’ and Disrupting the Industry as a Black Female Director|The Life Story of Sidney Poitier Is Coming to Broadway|EBONY Rundown: Ex-NFL Star Glenn Foster Jr. Dies in Police Custody, Study Finds Booster Could Counter Threat Posed by Omicron, and More|Amazon Announces ‘Free Larry Hoover Concert’ Featuring Kanye West and Drake|A Study Shows That Black Content Creators Make Significantly Less Than Their White Counterparts|Jussie Smollett Testifies That His Attack Was ‘No Hoax’|White House Celebrates Job Gains That Extend to Black American Workers|This Podcast Host Is Helping Black Women Heal Through Storytelling

Video Interview: Tasha Smith on ‘BMF,’ ‘Our Kind of People,’ and Disrupting the Industry as a Black Female Director

After standout roles as Gayle on ATL and as Cookie’s sister Carol on Empire, the dynamic actress and acting coach Tasha Smith, an all out renaissance woman, most recently expanded her director portfolio by helming several episodes of FOX’s hit new show Our Kind of People and STARZ’s Black Mafia Family, where she also served as the executive producer. Here, she discusses her journey and experience as a storyteller, what attracted her to the shows, and the importance of dreaming big. Watch our exclusive interview with the Hollywood trailblazer, below.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!