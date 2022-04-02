|Women of the White House: Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice|Will Smith Resigns From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences After Chris Rock Slap|A Preview of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic|The Block Is Hot: Men’s Graphic Tee Season|The Grounding of Black College Basketball Coaches Who Are Ready to Level Up|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Break Silence on ‘Red Table Talk’|Banking While Black: A TikToker Claims She Was Racially Profiled at a Los Angeles Bank|Inside Celebrity Stylist Law Roach’s Whimsically Chic Los Angeles Home|The Trap Kitchen Duo Are Serving a New Book for Mac N Cheese Lovers

Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
After the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors began “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars, the Oscar winner offered his resignation before an official decision was reached, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith detailed his reasons for resigning his membership in a statement.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” his statement read.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he continued. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

In a statement obtained by EBONY, David Rubin, President of the  Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences accepted Smith’s resignation.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” the statement.

As EBONY previously reported, Smith apologized on Monday to the Academy, to those in attendance and to Chris Rock.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he said.” My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

