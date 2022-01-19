|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards|Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley|Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style|Remembering EBONY and Jet Founder John H. Johnson on His Birthday|Happy Birthday! 5 Things You Didn’t Know About EBONY’s Founder John H. Johnson|The Brilliance of André From the Pages of EBONY|Jamaica’s Four-Man Bobsled Team Qualifies for Winter Olympics for First Time in 24 Years|Cardi B to Cover Funeral Cost for All Victims of Bronx Fire

Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush

Image: WIll Jacks/WireImage.

Jackson, Mississippi will be renaming one of their major streets after Grammy-winning blues musician Bobby Rush, the Associated Press reports.

A living legend, Rush is known for popularizing the “folk-funk” style.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard,  which is on the north-south corridor, direct route from Interstate 20 to the Jackson Zoo.

Rush spoke to the Jackson City Council back in April about the honor when one of the members first brought up the idea of renaming the street after him.

“I remember three white guys, two riding a horse and one guy leading a horse, when my dad was getting hay out of a barn as a Black man,” Rush recalled. ‘They asked my mom, ’What are you doing with this n-word?’” He said his mother replied that she is also Black.

“She had to go into the store and prove she was a Black woman to save my daddy’s life,” he added.

Born in Louisiana, Rush lived in Arkansas and Chicago before making his home in Jackson in the 1980s. 

Throughout his legendary career as a blues musician, Rush has won twelve Blues Music Awards and in 2017, at the age of 83, he won his first Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his LP Porcupine Meat. In 2021, he won his second Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for Rawer Than Raw.

Rush had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, and Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame

