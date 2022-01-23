|NAACP and CBS to Premiere a Limited Series Based on the Little Rock Nine|Why Sundance Is for Black People Too|A Loving Mother and Son Photo Album: Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Throughout the Years|Dionne Warwick Reflects on Unusual First Meeting With the Late Sidney Poitier|Regina King Confirms Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death|Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol|Naomi Campbell Honors André Leon Talley With Heartfelt Tribute|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105

NAACP and CBS to Premiere a Limited Series Based on the Little Rock Nine

Eight of the nine students of the Little Rock Nine. From left: Carlotta Walls, Gloria Ray, Ernest Green, Jefferson Thomas, Thelma Mothershed, Terrance Roberts, Minnie Brown, and Jane Hill. The ninth student not pictured) is Elizabeth Echford. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.

The NAACP in partnership with CBS Studios is set to launch a limited series centered on the Little Rock Nine, Deadline reports. The series is part of a new slate of programming under the direction of Sheila Ducksworth, the president of the NAACP/CBS venture.

Written and executive produced by Gwen Parker, the eight-part limited series will take an in-depth look at the 1957-1958 school year of the Little Rock Nine on the 65th anniversary of “one of the most seminal events in American history.”

When the U.S. deemed segregated schools unconstitutional, the NAACP enrolled nine Black students to attend Little Rock Central High, an all-white high school in 1957. On the first day of the school year, the Arkansas National Guard was deployed by the Arkansas’ governor to block the Black students from entering the school. The event attracted national attention as President Eisenhower sent a military escort to accompany the teenagers. Over the course of the year, the Black students encountered physical and verbal abuse by many of the white students.

To bring the series to life, the NAACP opened their archives to the Little Rock Nine creative team.

“The NAACP was at the forefront of that event back in 1957, and in fact, Daisy Bates, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, was the force to make it all happen back then,” Ducksworth said. “So, the NAACP is well-steeped in this project, Little Rock Nine, and I have to say, we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

The series will feature both established and upcoming Black writers on the project.

“Our approach is we read everything, We read everything. We meet with people to get a sense of the kinds of things that are of interest to them, and it’s a real gamut,” Ducksworth added.

See Also
D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture

Johnson noted that the time is right for the world to hear the story of how the Little Rock Nine helped to change the country with their courage in the face of white supremacy.

“The current political and societal landscape demands that we expand the voices, contexts, and visibility of artists producing content around the African American experience,” Johnson said. “Great storytelling has a unique ability to entertain, educate, and influence perspectives on critical issues. The projects stemming from the NAACP partnership with CBS Studios will continue to push the boundaries on the variety of stories available to audiences.”

The Little Rock Nine series will air on Apple TV+.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!