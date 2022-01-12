Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Apple TV’s ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Apple TV+ just dropped the first look of its new limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Black Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson.

The series’ character Ptolemy Grey is an ailing older man who is forgotten by his loved ones and begins to give up on himself. Without a caretaker and trusted confidant, he begins to fall into a deep depression on account of his rapidly progressing dementia. Alongside Jackson’s Grey is BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback, who plays an orphaned teenager named Robyn who takes care of him.

The two later discover that a treatment is available that has the ability to restore Ptolemy’s memories that are affected by his dementia. As a result, the pair embark on a journey to recall truths about the past, present and future.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey also stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Omar Miller.

Premiering Friday, March 11, 2022, the six-episode drama is based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, who is also an executive producer of the series. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is also executive produced by Samuel Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson, Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content.