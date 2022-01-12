|Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Apple TV’s ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’|Dwyane Wade Becomes Part-Owner of Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer Team|Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Director Matthew A. Cherry’s Drama ‘Redd Zone’|Black Women Talk Tech Inc. Expands Footprint with New Acquisition|Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Honored with New Bill|Despite Pandemic Worries, Cancer Screenings for Black Adults Must Persist|Biden Points to Voting History of Black Americans As Reason to End Senate Filibuster|Erin Jackson to Compete at Winter Olympics After Teammate Gives Up Spot|Family of Ahmaud Arbery Rejects Plea Deal for Federal Hate Crimes|Music Icon Janet Jackson Reminds Us Who’s Boss with Latest Cover Story

Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Apple TV’s ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Dominique Fishback and Samuel Jackson in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey." Image: courtesy of AppleTV+.

Apple TV+ just dropped the first look of its new limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Black Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson.

The series’ character Ptolemy Grey is an ailing older man who is forgotten by his loved ones and begins to give up on himself. Without a caretaker and trusted confidant, he begins to fall into a deep depression on account of his rapidly progressing dementia. Alongside Jackson’s Grey is BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback, who plays an orphaned teenager named Robyn who takes care of him. 

The two later discover that a treatment is available that has the ability to restore Ptolemy’s memories that are affected by his dementia. As a result, the pair embark on a journey to recall truths about the past, present and future.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey also stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Omar Miller.

Premiering Friday, March 11, 2022, the six-episode drama is based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, who is also an executive producer of the series. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is also executive produced by Samuel Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson, Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content.

First-look image of Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, stars of Apple TV+’s new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”—out March 2022.
