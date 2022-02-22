|The Wendy Williams Show is Reportedly Being Cancelled|Jury Finds All Three of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes|David Oyelowo Sees the Psychological Thriller ‘The Girl Before’ as a Step Forward for Black Actors|Sports Op-Ed: Was Race a Factor in the Juwan Howard Incident?|Gucci Taps Snoop Dogg for Their Love Parade Campaign|Producer Tammy Williams is Bringing a New Film Studio to Atlanta|Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama for America Strong, Passes Away at 27|Jamal Edwards, Groundbreaking Music Entrepreneur, Passes Away At 31|O.N.E. The Duo is Reclaiming Country-Americana Music in Their Own Way|Hulu and Twitter Spaces Have Extended Their Black History Conversation Series Past February

The Wendy Williams Show is Reportedly Being Cancelled

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Well, folks—the Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end.

This morning, it was announced that guest host of the Wendy Williams Show, actress Sherri Shepherd would be taking over the time slot with her own show, Sherri. In addition to acting and her work as an author, Shepherd was a previous co-host of The View from 2007 to 2014.

After fainting on live television in 2017 due to other health issues, battles with addiction and her recent recovery from COVID-19, the radio veteran and queen of celebrity gossip Wendy Williams has been going through it the past few years. In 2021, Williams executive produced a documentary and movie about her life and most intimate moments which aired on the Lifetime network which further illuminated these struggles. It appears that it is now time for her to put the TV show to rest while she focuses on her health and wellness.

In a statement obtained by CNN, a representative for Williams’ team confirmed the news. “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Williams’ rep Howard Bragman said. “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’ She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

The Wendy Williams Show has become a staple source for celebrity gossip, causing frequent moments of contention and backlash amongst Black Hollywood’s most talked about stars. Williams first got her start as a radio personality who rose to prominence for her celebrity interviews and juicy tea. In 2009, she was inducted into the Nation Radio Hall of Fame for her hallmark years on air.

We wish her well as she continues to overcome her health challenges.

