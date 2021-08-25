|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

Image: Instagram/@Sylvia_fowles

In her 14th season in the WNBA, Sylvia Fowles is showing no signs of slowing down. 

She made history once again by becoming the first WNBA player with at least 25 points, 20 rebounds, and four steals in a game as she led the Minnesota Lynx to victory over the Seattle Storm Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, according to Yahoo.

Playing every minute in the second half, Fowles’ block of Jewell Loyd’s shot with 2½ minutes left put the Lynx up by four; the game was sealed with a three-pointer by her teammate Napheesa Collier.

In a post-game interview with the Star Tribune, Fowles was asked where this performance ranks in her remarkable career.

“I don’t know just yet,” she replied. “But I do know I will start giving myself more credit. I’m the type of player who doesn’t try to think about it, because I think this is my job, these are things I’m supposed to be doing. But, at the end of the day, these things are not easy…. I have some time to let it sink in tonight. So I’ll give you an answer to your question later.”

Chery Reeve, head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, argued that Fowles’ greatness is often underappreciated by the basketball world.

“She put the team on her back multiple times. If she’s not defensive player of the year? What a travesty that would be,” Reeve said.

See Also
Check Out Our Interview with Katori Hall the Brainchild of the Hottest New Show P-Valley

“The league has grossly underserved Sylvia’s career,” Reeve added. “I’m sure ESPN [which televised Tuesday’s game] wanted to love up on all the stars the Storm has…you guys are watching greatness. One the best players, ever, certainly at the center spot. There is nobody close in terms of what she does for her team.”

Fowles first made history by posting 30 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks propelling Minnesota to a 90-89 victory over Las Vegas back in June. With her incredible performance, Fowles became the first player in the lWNBA to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in a single game.

Even after another historic night, Fowles says she is not concerned about public recognition as much as she is committed to leading her team with her play.

“Although I don’t get the recognition I’m supposed to get, as Coach would say, it doesn’t stop me from doing the things I do,” she said. “So either you’re going to recognize it now or you’ll recognize it later. I’m at a place where I’m content with who I am and what I do.”

