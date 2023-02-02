Hip hop turns 50 this year, so we can expect to see many tributes rappers. Forever 21's new Mount Westmore collection based on iconic West Coast rappers: Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short. Even if you’re not from the region, you can still appreciate the sound that these living legends brought to the musical genre with their gangsta rap flow and hyphy movement.

The line features genderless pieces including a jacket, sweatshirt and various shirt styles. Each item features the iconic Mount Westmore logo and pays tribute to the rapper's California roots with custom design elements.

Sizes range from small to XXL and prices range up to $60. You can purchase clothing at select Forever 21 retail locations and on forever21.com.

Forever21 Mount Westmore Embroidered Varsity Jacket Price: $60 Shop at Forever21

Forever21 Mount Westmore Embroidered Varsity Tee Price: $30 Shop at Forever21

Forever21 Mount Westmore Graphic Tee Price: $28 Shop at Forever21

Forever21 Mount Westmore Graphic Tour Hoodie Price: $40 Shop at Forever21