Gangsta Boo, a Memphis rap legend and former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, passed away on Sunday, reports Variety. She was 43.

According to reports, she was found dead at her residence on New Year’s Day at around 4 p.m. Her cause of death has not been released.

A day before her passing, Boo posted a video on Instagram reflecting on everything she accomplished in 2022.

"Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out of my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23'n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!” her post read.

Born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, Gangsta Boo was raised in the Whitehaven section of Memphis and began rapping at age 14. She converted her poems into rap lyrics with a keyboard her father purchased for her.

By the time she turned 15, she joined Three 6 Mafia—founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous—as the second female member of the group. She appeared on the group’s 1995 debut album, Mystic Stylez.

After gaining local notoriety, she achieved national acclaim in 1998 with her debut album Enquiring Minds, which featured her signature hit “Where Dem Dollas At.”

Boo remained with Three 6 Mafia until 2002 when she left the group to pursue her solo career.

She went on to record several albums including Both Worlds *69” (2001), Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera (2003) and The Memphis Queen Is Back (2007) along with mixtapes such as It’s Game Involved (2013) and Candy, Diamonds & Pills (2016).

Throughout Gangsta Boo's career, she collaborated with Eve, Foxy Brown, Gucci Mane, Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne and many more.

In 2022, Boo appeared on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: The Hip Hop Edition with her boyfriend, Emmet Flores. In December, she and GloRilla teamed up with Latto for the track “F**k the Club Up” (also known as “FTCU”). The video for the track was released just two weeks ago.

Up until her passing, Gangsta Boo was a champion of the Memphis rap scene and a supporter of up-and-coming rappers from her city.

“Memphis got the hardest flow in rap. Beo Lil Kenny one of the hardest,” she wrote in her last tweet.