Netflix has announced that Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey will star in Tyler Perry’s World War II drama Six Triple Eight, reports Deadline. Washington will also executive produce the project which is currently in production.

The film chronicles the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion; the group joined the war effort not knowing what their assignments would be. These 855 women soon realized that they were tasked with sorting through and correcting a backlog of undelivered mail that was three years old. Eventually, the women sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, connecting families with their loved ones who were serving in the conflict. Their motto every day was “No Mail, Low Morale.” When they returned home from service, they inspired generations of Black women to serve in the military.

In 2018, a monument was erected at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in their honor, and the 6888th battalion received the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2019. Their exploits were featured in the documentary The Six Triple Eight.

To recognize the unwavering courage and selfless service of the women, President Joe Biden honored the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion with a Congressional Gold Medal, which is the highest honor given by Congress, in March 2022.

Perry, who penned the script based on Kevin M. Hymel's article for WWII History magazine, will direct and produce the film. Nicole Avant, Keri Selig, Angi Bones, Carlota Espinosa, and Tony Strickland are also producers of the film. Peter Guber has signed on as an executive producer.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, Dean Norris and Susan Sarandon.

Six Triple Eight will be Perry’s fourth film in partnership with Netflix following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming and A Jazzman’s Blues.