10 Domestic Black-Owned Hotels and Resorts to Visit this Spring

As you finalize your spring break and early summer travel plans, consider visiting one of the many beautiful Black-owned hotels and resorts across the U.S. Whether you’re flying or road-tripping it, interested in exploring a new city or relaxing on a beach, traveling solo or with the whole family, there is a growing list of excellent accommodation options from coast to coast, that are affordable and eliminate the stress of flying internationally.

Opting to stay at Black-owned hotels, inns and resorts not only helps to support these businesses grow, it increases our presence in an industry that lacks representation. In a report from the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABH), only two percecnt of the hotels within the country are owned by African Americans and tend to be family-owned. The NABH organization advocates to increase the number of Black hospitality entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry and to boost wealth within the community, by providing resources and a digital directory of Black-owned establishments for anyone traveling.

With this in mind, as you begin to plan for your next adventure, consider supporting diversity in the tourism industry. To make it easy, we’ve done all the research for you and created a trusty guide of 10 stateside Black-owned hotels and resorts, for every type of lodging preference and travel experience, to check out.

NOPSI Hotel: New Orleans, Louisiana

Image: courtesy of Nopsi Hotel

This New Orleans-based hotel, which opened in 2017, is owned by Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of BET. Housing 217 rooms, the property offers numerous and spacious guest suites and dining options, including a rooftop bar called Above the Grid that provides an impressive view of the lively city.

Urban Cowboy Nashville, Tennessee

Image: courtesy of Urban Cowboy Nashville

Both charming and elegant, the Southern-inspired hotel, located in the heart of bustling East Nashville, is guided by one fundamental principal: have a good time. Featuring eight exquisitely-designed experiential suites, located in a Victorian mansion, it is designed for an ‘adult’ weekend away. All guests must be above twenty-one to enjoy the complimentary craft cocktails.

Akwaaba Mansion: Brooklyn, New York

Image: courtesy of Awkwaaba Mansion

This luxury inn, located in NYC, is part of an upscale collection of small properties owned by Glenn Pogue and Monica Greenwood, a husband and wife team. The unique property is a restored 1860’s landmark that filled with antique treasures located in a historic Brooklyn neighborhood. Even though you’ll be nestled in the heart of the “Big Apple”, the inn’s extravagant touches such as fireplaces, a sun-lit porch, and jacuzzis in each room, may have you temped to not leave the property.

Hilton Cabana: Miami Beach, Florida

Image: courtesy of Hilton Cabana Miami

Located just north of South Beach, this beachfront hotel has two pools and easy beach access, so you get the Miami vibe without the chaos of downtown. The property is owned by hospitality executive Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., a hospitality executive and President and CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Le Maison Midtown: Houston, Texas

Image: courtesy of Expedia.com

Owned by Sharon Owens and Genora Boykins since 2010, Le Maison Midtown gives guests the opportunity to be tucked away from major city roads but still close enough to experience amazing nightlife and amazing BBQ cuisine that Houston has to offer. The hotel also has daily Southern-style breakfasts and continental options for those on the go. As a bonus, the picturesque property has just seven uniquely decorated guest rooms that offer a private getaway.

The Ivy Hotel: Baltimore, Maryland

Image: courtesy of The Ivy Hotel

Co-owned by Eddie and Sylvia Brown, this hotel can be considered one of the most well-known, luxe, and romantic hotels on our list, perfect for a romantic couples weekend. The Browns, who have been married for over 50 years, spent years renovating the property before opening in 2014. Amenities include, relaxing spa treatments, a private car service, a relaxing afternoon tea, cocktails, and top-tier culinary options, to name a few.

Oak Bluffs Inn: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Image: courtesy of Booking.com

Martha Vineyard is known as a historic vacationing haven for an elite African American community. When it comes to closing a place to stay, this award-winning inn, owned by the Albert family for twenty-one years, is top of the list. At only a five minute walk from the beach, it offers easy access for exploring the rest of the beautiful beach town.

The Salamander Resort and Spa: Middleburg, Virginia

Image: courtesy of Booking.com

Also owned by BET co-founder Sheila C. Johnson, this Resort and Spa is nestled on a gorgeous, manicured property that has 168 spacious rooms and suites, a massive spa, hair salon, fishing pond, equestrian quarters, and more. There is a guaranteed activity for everyone in the family.

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Image: courtesy of Clevedale Inn

Built in 1913 by the Cleveland family, this historic inn has a rich history that is oozing with southern charm yet still modernized with recent renovations. For convenience, it’s located less than an hour away from major cities like South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort: Detroit, Michigan

Image: courtesy of Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort

Located on Detroit’s Riverwalk in the historic River Place District, this upscale boutique hotel property, is near major attractions along the east riverfront include parks, plazas, pavilions, pathways and open green space for kids to run around. It is owned by developer Michael V. Roberts.