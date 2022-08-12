|The Legacy of Bill Russell Is Bigger Than Basketball|ByBlack Certified: 5 Black-Owned Food and Beverage Brands to Stock Up On|Tia Mowry Shares Her Favorite Family-Friendly Travel Destinations and Must-Have Packing List|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Lesa Milan on Embracing Luxury and Valuing Your Culture|Elevator Video Shows OnlyFans Models Courtney Clenney Attacking Christian Obumseli Months Before His Death|T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award|Kane Brown Will Be the First Male Country Music Star to Ever Perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards|Missy Elliott Honored With Street Name in Her Hometown|Irv Gotti Discusses ‘The Murder Inc. Story’ and Why He’s the Ultimate Survivor|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu

Image: BLK & Bold
No matter what you might be looking for, there is a Black-owned business that can cater to your every need. As Black Business Month continues to emphasize the variety of durable, sustainable and unique Black-owned businesses at our disposal, it also brings to light the importance of supporting them year round.

In this spirit, EBONY is proud to support ByBlack, an established platform that gives foundational assistance to businesses led by Black entrepreneurs. Powered and created by the US Black Chambers (USBC), ByBlack posts an expansive database of verified Black-owned businesses that can be utilized by all.

Below is a round-up of some ByBlack certified businesses to add to your pantry:

Blk & Bold

If you are looking for a quick fix on the go or a strong cup of joe to start your day, you need to add BLK & Bold in your rotation. Though the brand is sold in Target, it also has subscription service offering to ensure that you’ll never go without. Founded by friends Pernell & Rod, the duo are on a mission to deliver dynamic tasting coffee that simultaneously impacts Black communities.

BLK & Bold Cold Brew Coffee (Sweet) 12 pack, $40, blkandbold.com. Image: courtesy of BLK & Bold.

Love Cork Screw

There’s nothing like enjoying a nice glass of wine after a long day of work, especially if it’s Black owned. Love Cork Screw wines have a broad selection of wines to choose from that are bound to suite any palate. Launched by Chrishon Lampley in 2013, the brand has sold over 1 million bottles of wine. With catchy names such as “Touch the Sky” Niagar and “In Too Deep” Vino Blanco, how can you not want to buy?

Love Cork Screw “We’re Moving On Up” Cabernet Sauvignon, $27, lovecorkscrew.com. Image: courtesy Love Cork Screw.

Southern Roots Vegan

Let’s admit it—we all get hit with a mean sweet tooth, every now and then. Why not be prepared with yummy, vegan treats you can feel good about? From specialty donuts to cookies to mini volcano cakes, Southern Roots Vegan are beloved by many in San Antonio, Texas and have even caught the attention of Tabitha Brown.

Southern Roots Vegan Red Velvet Donuts, $30, southernrootsvegan.com. Image: courtesy of Southern Roots Vegan.

Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop

Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop has a guaranteed tea blend for any ailment or mood you might be in. Founded by Chicago native Amber Jackson, the brand’s tea collection is designed to represent Black culture and to be used as a means to connect with community over the warming beverage.

Black Leaf Tea and Culture Shop Relaxation Bundle, $22, blackleaftea.com. Image: courtesy of The Black Lea Tea and Culture Shop.

Crème & Cocoa Creamery

We all have that old faithful batch of ice cream that we turn to for emotional moments, good and bad. Crème & Cocoa Creamery has a dope assortment of flavors to indulge in from boozy hibiscus flavor to a passionfruit pound cake infusion. Rooted in Black diasporic culture, there is a flavor that will feel reminiscent of home, whether it be the Deep South or Jamaica.

Crème and Cocoa Creamery Boozy Ice Cream, $12, cremecocoacreamery.com. Image: courtesy of Crème and Cocoa Creamery.
Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide.

