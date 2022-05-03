Shop These Culinary Gifts for the Mom Who Loves to Cook

With Mother’s Day around the corner, you may be searching last minute for the perfect present for the maternal figure in your life. If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook or spends a lot of time in the kitchen, they’re guaranteed to love items that will upgrade their culinary experience.

From sleek tech appliances to savory spices from Black-owned brands, we’ve rounded up a list of unique gifting ideas that will make any momma, that considers herself a home chef, hostess, or foodie, in your life feel appreciated.

Image: courtesy of Google

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $100, store.google.com

This simple smart home control hub is a great addition to any kitchen counter. Easily access the video call feature, screening service (including YouTube for recipes), or smart home features that allow you to tweak lighting, temperature, and even check who’s at the door without leaving the kitchen. And if your hands are dirty, just wave them. The device has a Quick Gestures feature you can use to control features, play or pause a song or video.

Image: courtesy of Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Wood And Marble Beveled Cheese Board $79, markandgraham.com

Add a customized monogram to this beautiful wood and marble board that makes an elegant base for cheese, charcuteries, and appetizers. This is perfect for the mom who loves to entertain. Handcrafted from polished marble and solid acacia wood, this board features carefully crafted beveled edges and carved corners.

Image: courtesy of AeroGarden

AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Planter $70, aerogarden.com

If an outdoor garden isn’t an option, this indoor planter is a great alternative for growing herbs at home. The sleek device grows up to three plants 5x faster than soil and is equipped with an automated 10W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting.

Image: courtesy of Paper

Papier Delicious Days Meal Planner $30, papier.com

Make cooking more creative and food shopping less stressful for mom with this beautiful meal planner. With undated weekly pages, you can plot delightful dishes every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Write down your ingredients on the tear-off shopping list and take it to the grocery to tick everything off as you go.

Image: courtesy of Caraway

Caraway Cookware Set $395, carawayhome.com

If mom loves to cook this chemical-free, ceramic-coated cookware set is a dream. The complete set has everything you’ll need for healthy cooking in your kitchen, staying organized with both our pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so.

Image: courtesy of Boca Flavor

Boca Flavor Taíno Spice $10, bocaflavor.com

Indulging in this fragrant seasoning with a sweet-spicy kick is crafted for foodies to experience the sweet essence of the Caribbean anytime. Made for everything, this all-purpose seasoning from a Black-owned brand can take anything up a notch from meats to your vegetables. For an extra kick, throw some on top of your fried plantains or freshly popped popcorn. You’ll thank us later.

Image: courtesy of Mi Cocina

Mi Cocina Placemat $23, micocinaus.com

These denim placemats, available in a variety of patterns, allow mom to customize her tablescapte. In addition to placemats, this Black-owned brand creates a variety of linens, kitchen towels, and aprons for entertaining or everyday in a number of unique patterns.

Image: courtesy of Yummly

Yummly Smart Thermometer $100, yummly.com

To make cooking easier, this wireless, innovative ‘smart’ thermometer has present programs for meat, fish, and poultry that links to your app to monitor the temperature of your meat. Just tap what you’re cooking, choose your preferred ‘done-ness’ and the app will keep an eye on your meat for you.

Image: courtesy of Jot & Mark

Jot & Mark Recipe 3 Ring Binder $35, amazon.com

This sunny 3 ring binder stores hundreds of recipes in high-quality protective sleeves, so you can keep it in the kitchen and not worry about the pages getting damaged. Collect family recipes and add it to the binder for a beautiful presentation and fun surprise.

Image: Fellow Products

Fellow Products Stagg EKG Electric Kettle $189, fellowproducts.com

The perfect gift for coffee and tea lovers, this sleek electric kettle is the countertop partner. With variable temperature control, 1200 watts for a quick heat time, and a world of features for ultimate control, this is the pour-over kettle perfected.