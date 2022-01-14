Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé Dennis Gelin

Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks is now a married woman after tieing the knot with her fiancé Dennis Gelin, People reports.

On Thursday, Brooks shared photos on Instagram from the beautiful day.

The couple was married in Miami at the historic Alfred DuPont Building and their two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel was the flower girl.

The Orange Is the New Black star always knew she wanted to wear two dresses on her big day and chose a custom-made 3-in-1 dress by her friend and designer by Christian Siriano

“We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony,” Brooks said. “I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began.”

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you,” she wrote on Instagram. “You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano

For her second dress, Brooks chose designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola of the Alonuko label.

“It was very important to me to find a Black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” Brooks said on Instagram.

“She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time,” Brooks added. “ Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

Brooks expressed her joy in having her father Dunnell walk her down the aisle after recently recovering from hip surgery.

“Getting to walk down the aisle with my dad, Dunnel, who just had hip surgery after living with pain for two years, meant the world to me,” she gushed

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Brooks announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram a month after her daughter was born.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” her caption read at the time. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end.”