Michelle Obama is coming to a city near you!

Our “Forever First Lady” has announced a six-city tour to promote her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The tour begins in mid-November in Washington. D.C. with stops in Philadelphia (November 18), Atlanta (December 3), Chicago (December 5), San Francisco (December 10), with its last stop on December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

“I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” Obama said in a statement regarding the book tour.

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty," continued her statement. "On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

She also took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her book tour.

“I’m excited to announce I am heading out on #TheLightWeCarry Tour!,” her post read. “I can’t wait to share my new book with you, and I’m even more thrilled to see you in person soon.”

In July, Obama first announced that a follow-up to her incredibly successful first book Becoming would be released this fall.

“This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?” she said at the time.

“I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time,” she added. “So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

In partnership with Live Nation, Obama has earmarked tickets at each venue for a select number of community members.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2022.