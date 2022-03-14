Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama confirmed his status with an announcement on Twitter.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” his post read. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

According to the Associated Press, infection rates are falling throughout the U.S. and Obama used his positive test to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the best way to fight against the coronavirus.

Additionally, there were approximately 35,000 infections on average over the past week, a drastic decline from the mid-January numbers when rates were at an all-time high at 800,000.