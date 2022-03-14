|Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19|Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Will Not Face Charges|Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges|Design Your Baby Nursery Using These Expert Tips from HGTV Host Breegan Jane|Woman of the Day: Karen Young Is Modernizing Shaving Tools and Shattering Beauty Standards|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards|Editor’s Pick: This ‘Smart’ Water Bottle Will Ensure You Meet Your Hydration Goals|Try These Healthy Alternatives To Coffee And Transform The Way You Energize|Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Passes Away at 50|2022 Marks the Bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s Birth

Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Former President Barack Obama announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama confirmed his status with an announcement on Twitter.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” his post read. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

According to the Associated Press, infection rates are falling throughout the U.S. and Obama used his positive test to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the best way to fight against the coronavirus. 

Additionally, there were approximately 35,000 infections on average over the past week, a drastic decline from the mid-January numbers when rates were at an all-time high at 800,000.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.