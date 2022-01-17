EBONY Rundown: $20M Donated to Preservation of Historically Black Churches, Arkansas Inmates Claim They Were Used As Medical Guinea Pigs, and More

Arkansas Jail Sued for Giving Inmates Ivermectin Against Their Knowledge

Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Washington County Detention Center on behalf of a group of male inmates who allege that they were used as test subjects. According to CBS News, the lawsuit alleges that the men were given ivermectin—an anti parasite drug used to treat COVID-19—against their knowledge. The men say that they were told the pills were vitamins. On multiple occasions, the FDA has warned against the use of the drug to treat COVID-19.

VA’s New Governor Signs Executives Orders on Race Theory, Mask Mandates in Schools

Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, began his term Saturday by signing two new executive orders. According to CBS News, one order banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts,” including critical race theory, while the other lifted statewide school mask mandates.

Fire Victims Remembered at Mass Funerals

Funeral services were held Monday for nine children and three adults who were killed in a Philadelphia apartment fire on January 5, ABC News reports. The memorial services were held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. In similar fashion, mourners gathered at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx Sunday to remember 15 of the 17 victims who perished in a high-rise fire on January 9, Gothamist reports.

$20M Donated to Help Preserve Historically Black Churches

$20 million dollars has been donated towards efforts to preserve, rebuild, and share the stories of historically Black churches. According to ABC News, the donation was made by philanthropic foundation Lily Endowment Inc. to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

FX Orders Series Adaptation of Octavia Butler’s ‘Kindred’

FX has given a series order for a television adaptation of Octavia Butler’s 1979 novel, Kindred. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is a product of a collaboration between FX Productions and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has done a phenomenal job of adapting Kindred for FX and honoring the legacy and timeless value of Octavia Butler’s groundbreaking novel,” expressed Nick Grad, president original programming at FX, in statement. “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is brilliant, and we can’t wait to resume production with this incredibly talented and dedicated cast.”