Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell Foundation to Launch Annual Live Más Scholarship

Grammy-Award winner Lil Nas X and the Taco Bell Foundation recently announced the opening of its seventh annual Live Más Scholarship application period. According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the scholarship offers up to “$7 million in scholarships to ambitious students across the country, including more than $2 million specifically for Taco Bell team members hungry for the future.”

As the Chief Impact Officer and a former employee of Taco Bell, Lil Nas X is assisting the Taco Bell Foundation in the launch of the Live Más Scholarship application to provide opportunities for students from all walks of life to pursue their passion.

“Taco Bell has a really special place in my heart—ever since I worked there, I’ve always been amazed at how they look out for their team members and fans,” Lil Nas X said. “I know there’s a lot of young people like me out there who are taking non-traditional paths to follow their dreams, so I’m super excited to play a part in making sure more of them know Taco Bell has their back when it comes to achieving those goals.”

The non-traditional application process requires a two-minute video describing the applicant’s passion, their vision for creating change in the world, how an education can help them bring their goals to fruition.

The scholarship does not require students the submission grades, essays, or test scores, and the financial support will assist students in various education paths such as community colleges and trade schools. Those who are awarded the scholarship will become a part of “a community of passionate changemakers and gain access to real-world opportunities, professional connections, and a nationwide mentorship network.”

Students ages 16-26 are encouraged to apply and recipients will be announced in Spring 2022. The awards range from $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 per student. Additionally, the Taco Bell Foundation will award over $2 million to Taco Bell team members who have worked for at least 30 continuous days, bringing the requirement down from 90 days to encourage scholarship applications among current employees and to incentivize prospective job candidates.

Taco Bell Foundation will also offer up to $5 million in new and renewal scholarships for students across the country.

For more information on the Live Más Scholarship, or to apply, visit livemasscholarship.com/.