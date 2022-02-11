Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault by a Former Backup Dancer in Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg has been hit with a lawsuit by a former backup dancer who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the rapper and a member of his entourage, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, born Donald Campbell, and several other associates of Snoop are named in the lawsuit.

According to the report, the plaintiff’s attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg of the Derek Smith Law Group, filed the suit in federal court in L.A. after a resolution couldn’t be made in private mediation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snoop, née Calvin Broadus, seemed to address the alleged incident on his Instagram.

“Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up,” he posted on Wednesday “And. Keep ya circle small.”

The plaintiff who has been identified as “Jane Doe” claims the alleged incident took place in 2013. She was attending a Snoop Dogg show at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim accompanied by her friend. After entering the VIP room at the club, Campbell allegedly invited them back to the rapper’s studio. According to the suit, after her friend left around midnight, Campbell said that she could go home or he could take her back to his place. The plaintiff requested to be taken home.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff fell asleep and woke up just before arriving at Campbell’s home, not her own as she requested. After falling asleep from exhaustion at his home, around 4 a.m., the lawsuit alleges that Campbell forced his penis in her face and into her mouth.

Later, Campbell told the plaintiff to “put this dress on” and come with him to the taping of “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network.” Allegedly, he told her that Snoop would make her the weather girl, and the plaintiff agreed to go with hopes of advancing her career.

When she arrived at the studio, the plaintiff went to the bathroom with a stomach ache and the suit says that Snoop allegedly opened the bathroom door while she was on the toilet. Then. he allegedly shut the door behind him, removed his penis from his pants, and said, “Put it in your mouth.” Claiming she was afraid for her life, she complied, the suit alleges.

After the encounter, Campbell allegedly called the plaintiff over to take a picture with Snoop.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that she wasn’t employed by the rapper afterward because she didn’t “willingly and enthusiastically” give him oral sex. Also, she alleged that she suffers from “anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disorders, headaches, emotional distress and more” since the incident occurred.

The plaintiff is seeking damages to be determined at a jury trial.