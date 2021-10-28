|North Carolina Central University Launches Program to Increase the Numbers of Black Male Teachers in the US|Coach and Michael B. Jordan are Back with Another Drop|Walmart Pledges $2.4 Million to Jackson State University|Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ Is at the Center of Virginia Governor’s Race|H&M and John Boyega Just Dropped a Sustainable Menswear Collaboration|A Recap of the EBONY ‘Power Talks’ Series|RZA Talks Wu-Tang: ‘An American Saga’ and Season 2 Finale|Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween|Cantu Beauty Partners With the United Negro College Fund to Invest in Nontraditional Students at HBCUs|Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’

Walmart Pledges $2.4 Million to Jackson State University

Image: courtesy of Jackson State University

Retail giant Walmart has pledged $2.4 million over the next three years to Jackson State University, 6 Park News reports.

Spearheaded by the HBCU’s Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, the scholarship was established to provide academic enrichment, career enrichment, and financial support to all JSU students, including both non-athletes and student-athletes, who qualify. Continuing its partnership with JSU, Walmart has helped to fund a new turf practice field and set up COVID-19 immunization sites on campus. 

As a part of Walmart’s $100 million commitment, which was announced last year, to address inequality through education, health, and criminal justice systems, the corporation has made a $3 million investment in the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity.

“These new partners further demonstrate our commitment to creating a path for associates to learn, grow and discover their careers.” Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart. “As we work to become an even more diverse employer, what better way to fill the portfolio of future talent than with our own associates.”

