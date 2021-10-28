Walmart Pledges $2.4 Million to Jackson State University

Retail giant Walmart has pledged $2.4 million over the next three years to Jackson State University, 6 Park News reports.

Spearheaded by the HBCU’s Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, the scholarship was established to provide academic enrichment, career enrichment, and financial support to all JSU students, including both non-athletes and student-athletes, who qualify. Continuing its partnership with JSU, Walmart has helped to fund a new turf practice field and set up COVID-19 immunization sites on campus.

As a part of Walmart’s $100 million commitment, which was announced last year, to address inequality through education, health, and criminal justice systems, the corporation has made a $3 million investment in the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity.

“These new partners further demonstrate our commitment to creating a path for associates to learn, grow and discover their careers.” Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart. “As we work to become an even more diverse employer, what better way to fill the portfolio of future talent than with our own associates.”