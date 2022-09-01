Over the weekend, tastemakers and media gathered at 5 Church Midtown in Atlanta, GA for an exclusive Sunday brunch and conversation with actress Regina Hall, writer/director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo about their new film Honk for Jesus.

Honk for Jesus is a satire centered around a proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), who carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), forces the church to close temporarily, Trinitie struggles to manage the aftermath. The lively satire on for-profit religion explores both the on-camera desperation in image rebranding and the hard truths that fester behind the scenes.

Actress Regina Hall (center) pictured with "Honk For Jesus" filmmakers Adamma (left) and Adanne Ebo (right). Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features.

The chat was moderated by Janee Bolden, iOne Digital’s Senior Content Director, Pop Culture. Hall talked about her experience working with the twins and with her co-star Sterling K. Brown. The twins also shared their experience as young Black women in Hollywood, their love for their hometown of Atlanta and why it was the perfect setting for their first feature film.

Notable attendees included: Devale Ellis (BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘Zatima’), Crystal Renee Hayslett (BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘Zatima’), Khadeen Ellis (Dead Ass Podcast), B Simone (‘Wild ‘n Out’ and Know For Sure podcast), J Carter (founder of One Music Fest), content creator Lynae Bogues (‘Parking Lot Pimpin’/ ‘The Let Out’), Corey Arvinger (founder of Support Black Colleges), Shari Welton (co-host of The Willie Moore, Jr. Show), author Mattie James (Everyday MAGIC) and content creator Dayna Bolden.