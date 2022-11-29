Social media has become one of the most popular ways to discover up and coming businesses, especially those owned by Black folks. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok create accessible outlets for these brands to showcase their items in unique formats with opportunities to create viral moments.

Please folks on your list this holiday season with a selection of Black-owned brands that are flourishing on TikTok and Instagram.

IEMBE

Founded by Connecticut-based designer Travis Dimeer, IEMBE gained traction for stylish pieces and dynamic marketing rollouts. Primarily, IEMBE's campaigns utilized Dimeer's mother as the main subject modeling the pieces. Those interested can check out their stunning collection of luxury handbags, dresses and jackets that are sure to appease any fashionista.

IEMBE Biblical Jacket, $300, iembe.com. Image: courtesy of IEMBE

Reisfields NYC

This Black owned home and lifestyle brand has attracted fans who adore their candles for their lovely scents and gorgeous vessel design. Reisfields NYC also makes home fragrances, crystals and bath and body sets with multiple aromas and benefits that will compliment your home in a various ways.

Reisfield NYC Sand Cement Candle, $60, reisfieldnyc.com. Image: courtesy of Reisfield NYC

The Editorial Nail

Created by celebrity nail artist Gracie J—the visionary behind the popular Instagram account of the same name—The Editorial Nail (TEN) provides an elaborate and trendy assortment of hand-painted press on nails. For any outfit or occasion, there is a chic design and exciting color palette to match from TEN.

The Editorial Nail Iconic & Bougie Nail Set, $30, theeditorialnail.com. Image: courtesy of The Editorial Nail

Legendary Rootz

With an emphasis on empowering Black folks, Legendary Rootz offers a variety of items with powerful and comforting affirmations. Legendary Rootz sells mugs, calendars, art work, workout gear and more designed by the founder Raven Gibson.

Legendary Rootz "My Energy is Too Precious" Clear Glass Mug, $35, legendaryrootz.com. Image: courtesy of Legendary Rootz

Frances Grey Millinery

Frances Grey Millinery handcrafts the perfect hat to accentuate any look. Using traditional hat-making techniques, founder Debbie Lorenzo infuses her Caribbean heritage into the creation of her bold designs.