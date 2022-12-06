ShopwithGoogle celebrated Kehinde Wiley’s work with an intimate dinner party and outdoor fish fry to celebrate their partnership. Wiley returned to his roots at Art Basel 2022. His latest work, Portrait of Taharka Welcome (2022), on display at the Miami-based event, features the core of his artistry, celebrating young Black and Brown men and women from urban settings engulfed in floral patterns inspired by early 19th-century wallpaper.

Google teamed up with Wiley to release his fall catalog—available exclusively on Google after its Art Basel debut. Proceeds will go to Black Rock, the exclusive artist-in-residence program Wiley founded in 2019. Named for the volcanic rocks that blanket the country’s shoreline, Black Rock is a multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program that brings together international artists to live and work together in months-long stays to "fuel their work and fuel each other. The community cultivates artists' relationships and growth.

From left: Guest, Hannah Brofman, Stephanie Horton, Lola Ogunnaike and Hassan Pierre. Image: Aria Isadora/BFA.com

The intimate dinner party took place at The Miami Beach Edition, a luxury hotel on Miami’s shores. Guests at the party included Stephanie Horton, Google's Global Director of Commerce Marketing, Hannah Brofman, Frank Roberts, director of Culture & Entertainment for New York EDITION and curator/event, Lola Ogunnaike and Hassan Pierre, co-founder and CEO Maison De Mode.

Chaka Khan. Image: Marina Pia Goldi Photography.

Chaka Khan surprised Wiley's Fish Fry guests with an hour-long set that got the crowd grooving.