Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent

Brookyn Nets Kyrie Irving. Image: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

When it comes to his business, Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is keeping it in the family. The one-time NBA Champion has hired Shetellia Riley Irving, his stepmother as his new agent, Sports Illustrated reports. With her new role, she becomes the only Black woman representing an NBA player.

Shams Charania ofThe Athletic shared the news on Twitter.

Previously, Kyrie Irving was represented by Roc Nation and Jeff Wechsler. Currently, Riley Irving is the vice president of ad sales at BET.

Kyrie has the option to become a free agent after this season; he has a $36.6 million player option for 2022–23.

Although Kyrie has new representation, he still is not allowed to play in Nets home games due to New York City’s vaccination laws.

