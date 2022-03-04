Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent

When it comes to his business, Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is keeping it in the family. The one-time NBA Champion has hired Shetellia Riley Irving, his stepmother as his new agent, Sports Illustrated reports. With her new role, she becomes the only Black woman representing an NBA player.

Shams Charania ofThe Athletic shared the news on Twitter.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2022

Previously, Kyrie Irving was represented by Roc Nation and Jeff Wechsler. Currently, Riley Irving is the vice president of ad sales at BET.

Kyrie has the option to become a free agent after this season; he has a $36.6 million player option for 2022–23.

Although Kyrie has new representation, he still is not allowed to play in Nets home games due to New York City’s vaccination laws.