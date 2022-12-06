AI apps currently have our social media feeds in a chokehold. Every time we open our devices, there are new photos popping up of people reimagining themselves as royalty, futuristic beings, or imposed into popular artistic backdrops and paintings. Created with features like Lensa's magic avatar—which was rolled out on Nov. 21, 2022— and My Heritage's AI Time Machine, both have caught on like wildfire.

We've rounded up some of the most outstanding photos showing us as the regal, trendsetting beings that we always knew we were—these apps are only the icing on the cake and further show the rest of the world what we've known about ourselves since the beginning of time. Here are 12 social posts that will make you say wow!