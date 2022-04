In the fashion and beauty industry, people throw around words like “eco-friendly” and “sustainability” like it’s rice at a wedding. Everyone claims they want to save the world but are they actually doing the work? Are they taking steps to do their part? Below are 9 fashion brands whose actions stand by their words and whose ethos make the world a better place to live in.

Image: courtesy of Ashya.





This travel accessory collection is a fan favorite. It’s made with responsibly-sourced materials and upcycled fabric scraps.





Image: courtesy of Brother Vellies.





The Aurora James-helmed brand has been eco-conscious from day one. The line uses vegetable-tanned leathers instead of the harsh chemical dyes which are industry standard; the rubber from shoe soling is from recycled tires; and a slew of by-product materials sourced from farmers across the globe.



Image: courtesy of Goodman Brand by Russell Wilson.



The Havana Swim Trunk is the brand’s first entry into the sustainable world. The swim bottom is made from recycled polyester stretch.







Image: courtesy of Studio 189.



Winners of the prestigious CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for sustainability, the brand focuses on working with sustainable natural fibers, such as organic cotton that is grown in Burkina Faso, and recycled materials like recycled cotton and recycled glass.

Image: courtesy of Taylor Jay Collection.



Made in an ethically sourced, fair labor practicing factory in Oakland, CA, the Taylor Jay collection is created with recycled and upcycled threads and incorporates tints that are safe for humans and the environment.