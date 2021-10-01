|Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Star-Studded Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI|Brand to Watch: Antoine Manning’s Homage Year Is the Next It Bag on Everyone’s Arms|AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit|EBONY Rundown: BLM Targeted in Third Swatting Incident, Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Tapped for New Coach Campaign, and More|Ibram X. Kendi Wins 2021 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant, and Is 1 of 11 African American Recipients|Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce The Release of Their First Children’s Book|SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson Launch Salon Innovation Fund for Stylists|To That Peace That You Have to Make As an Over 35-Year-Old Single Woman With No Kids|EBONY Exclusive: Nikole Hannah-Jones on Her March on Washington Film Festival Award and the Nation’s Critical Race Theory Controversy|Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor

Brand to Watch: Antoine Manning’s Homage Year Is the Next It Bag on Everyone’s Arms

Homage Year tranquility bag
  • Homage Year is a handbag brand with a meaning behind it

Atlanta-based accessory designer Antoine Manning came up with his vegan handbag line during the height of the pandemic. He sketched his first bag while doodling mindlessly, and was pleasantly pleased with the results. Inspired, he decided to launch a full collection.With a background in painting, the designer wanted to create something that was colorful and lively as he is a color enthusiast. Each bag and colorway means something different: the green mini bag, which retails for $150, represents tranquility; the orange mini bag, also priced at $150, is meant to evoke vitality: and the lavender classic bag, retailing for $275, is intended to represent abundance.

The bags are available to purchase on Blackfashionfair.org, a site dedicated to highlighting Black-owned brands, with the green “Tranquil” mini bag exclusive to the site and 20% of its sales being reinvested back into the Black community.

Homage Year Tranquil Minibag, $150, homageyear.com

Homage Year Abundance Bag, $275, homageyear.com
Homage Year Vitality Minibag, $150, homageyear.com

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.