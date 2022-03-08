Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week

Social media has made it so easy to find just about whatever it is you’re looking for—plus, things you aren’t. I can scroll through Instagram for hours on hours, and randomly come across intriguing new pieces on people’s pages. I like to search under the Black-owned hashtag and wade through the interesting brands that I never knew existed. I save the things that catch my eye to a board so I can later decide if I want to purchase them. Below, check out the 5 labels that have caught my eye this week.

Image: courtesy of Nappy Head Club.



Nappy Head Club “Always Black, Never Sorry” Tee, $45, nappyheadclub.com



Nappy Head Club was created by sisters Rachel Topping and Rikki Richelle. After not seeing people who look like them—especially with 4C hair—represented in mainstream media, the duo set out to build a brand that’s more than just lifestyle-based but that is also community-focused.

Image: courtesy of Superbformen.



Superbformen Superb Eau de Parfum, $130, superbformen.com



Detroit native Blake Hare founded this upscale fragrance brand with Black men in mind. His scent collection is for the confident fella who likes to smell extra-swaggy; rappers Rick Ross and Fabolous are huge fans.

Image: courtesy of Axcexx.



Axcexx Silver Enamel Africa Necklace,$25, axcexx.com



Pronounced ‘access,’ this one-stop-shop carries the latest drip that you didn’t realize you were looking for. From blue zebra faux furs to vegan leather trousers, this spot has blazing fits that will set those around you on fire .

Image: courtesy of Rayo.



Rayo Mitopé Ankle Wrap Sandals, $142, rayo.co.uk



Founded by Paula Oyinkan in 2017, Rayo was created as a footwear company that caters to women “big-footed” women who aren’t “sample” shoe size.