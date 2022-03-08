Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week

Social media has made it so easy to find just about whatever it is you’re looking for—plus, things you aren’t. I can scroll through Instagram for hours on hours, and randomly come across intriguing new pieces on people’s pages. I like to search under the Black-owned hashtag and wade through the interesting brands that I never knew existed. I save the things that catch my eye to a board so I can later decide if I want to purchase them. Below, check out the 5 labels that have caught my eye this week.