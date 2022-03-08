|EBONY Rundown: Supreme Court Declines to Review Bill Cosby Case, Global Coalition of Black Attorneys File U.N. Complaint for African Refugees in Ukraine, and More|Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week|You’ll Soon Be Able to Cop Shoes From the Hit Show ‘Bridgerton’|Peacock’s the ‘Bust Down’ Is All Kinds of Funny|Vice President Kamala Harris Commemorates ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Calls for Passage of Voting Rights Bill|EBONY Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men|The Retrial of Bakari Henderson, Who Was Killed by a White Mob in Greece, to Begin Soon|A Guide for Shopping Secondhand Furniture Like a Pro|Women’s History Month: Harlem School of the Arts Founder Dorothy Maynor Is Peak #BlackGirlMagic|5 Pro Tips to Revive Your Fitness Routine

Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week

Images, clockwise from top left: courtesy of Harlem Candle Company; Superbformen

Social media has made it so easy to find just about whatever it is you’re looking for—plus, things you aren’t. I can scroll through Instagram for hours on hours, and randomly come across intriguing new pieces on people’s pages. I like to search under the Black-owned hashtag and wade through the interesting brands that I never knew existed. I save the things that catch my eye to a board so I can later decide if I want to purchase them. Below, check out the 5 labels that have caught my eye this week.

Image: courtesy of Nappy Head Club.

Nappy Head Club “Always Black, Never Sorry” Tee, $45, nappyheadclub.com

Nappy Head Club was created by sisters Rachel Topping and Rikki Richelle. After not seeing people who look like them—especially with 4C hair—represented in mainstream media, the duo set out to build a brand that’s more than just lifestyle-based but that is also community-focused. 
Image: courtesy of Superbformen.

Superbformen Superb Eau de Parfum, $130, superbformen.com

Detroit native Blake Hare founded this upscale fragrance brand with Black men in mind. His scent collection is for the confident fella who likes to smell extra-swaggy; rappers Rick Ross and Fabolous are huge fans.
Image: courtesy of Axcexx.

Axcexx Silver Enamel Africa Necklace,$25, axcexx.com 

Pronounced ‘access,’ this one-stop-shop carries the latest drip that you didn’t realize you were looking for. From blue zebra faux furs to vegan leather trousers, this spot has blazing fits that will set those around you on fire .
Image: courtesy of Rayo.

Rayo Mitopé Ankle Wrap Sandals, $142, rayo.co.uk

Founded by Paula Oyinkan in 2017, Rayo was created as a footwear company that caters to women “big-footed” women who aren’t “sample” shoe size.

Image: courtesy of Harlem Candle Company.

Harlem Candle Company Langston Nightclub Map Candle, $54, harlemcandlecompany.com

Having traveled to nearly 70 countries, Teri Johnson discovered the power of scent and its ability to transport one through time and place. In 2014, the travel and lifestyle expert set out to turn her love for jazz music, Harlem, New York, and fragrances into a candle company.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.