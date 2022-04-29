Here Are the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear Styles to Try Out This Spring

Out with the old, in with the new—the time has come for some good, old fashioned spring cleaning. Although it can be hard to part ways, we must get rid of items around the house that we no longer have use for, including older, worn underwear.
Rotating underwear is one task that many don’t do as often as they should. Buying new undergarments and getting rid of aged pieces should be done every 3-4 months to maintain freshness and optimum hygiene.
When in the market for buying new underwear, the first thing you’ll want to assess is the structure and material of the garment. Can you rock them discreetly for at least 8 hours a day? You don’t want to be one of those guys who tugs at the underwear through your pocket to prevent them from riding up as you walk— we’ve all been there.
Additionally, look into buying boxer briefs that are longer in the leg. Checking the sizing guide on the package or brand website is very important and will help you avoid buying the wrong size and fit. Aside from comfort, you’ll absolutely want to make sure your underwear is attractive to you so that you’ll feel good wearing them.
From boxers to briefs to jockstraps, check out these super comfortable underwear styles and their benefits below: