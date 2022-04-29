Here Are the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear Styles to Try Out This Spring

Out with the old, in with the new—the time has come for some good, old fashioned spring cleaning. Although it can be hard to part ways, we must get rid of items around the house that we no longer have use for, including older, worn underwear.

Rotating underwear is one task that many don’t do as often as they should. Buying new undergarments and getting rid of aged pieces should be done every 3-4 months to maintain freshness and optimum hygiene.

When in the market for buying new underwear, the first thing you’ll want to assess is the structure and material of the garment. Can you rock them discreetly for at least 8 hours a day? You don’t want to be one of those guys who tugs at the underwear through your pocket to prevent them from riding up as you walk— we’ve all been there.

Additionally, look into buying boxer briefs that are longer in the leg. Checking the sizing guide on the package or brand website is very important and will help you avoid buying the wrong size and fit. Aside from comfort, you’ll absolutely want to make sure your underwear is attractive to you so that you’ll feel good wearing them.

From boxers to briefs to jockstraps, check out these super comfortable underwear styles and their benefits below:

Image: courtesy of Nubian Skin



Nubian Skin Men’s Cotton Boxer Trunk, $55, nubianskin.com



Made from 100% BCI (Better Cotton Initiative), Nubian Skin is a black-owned underwear brand that created its product to fit comfortably around your waistline for ultimate comfort.

Image: courtesy of Tom Ford



Tom Ford Cotton boxer briefs two-pack, $99, tomford.com



It’s always good to have a few pieces of luxury boxer briefs to show off on those nights you aren’t alone.



Image: courtesy of Tani



Tani USA Silkcut button fly boxer shorts, $110, taniusa.com



In the instance you aren’t a boxer-brief guy but also don’t care for boxers either, these Tani soft boxers will have you forgetting you’re even wearing them because of how soft they are.



Image: courtesy of Nike



Nike Dri-FIT Everyday Assorted 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs, $25, nordstromrack.com



Yes, these were 100% created for you to wear while working out. However, these are also great boxer briefs to wear on those hot summer days when you know you have to run around. They’ll keep everything in place and help combat sweating—perfection.



Image: courtesy of Jockey



Jockey Pouch Brief, $25, jockey.com



Jockey crafted these briefs to hold everything in its place all while not disturbing you as you go on about your day. What more could you want?



Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein



Calvin Klein Men’s Steel Micro Boxer Briefs, $42, amazon.com



With its extended leg panels, these boxer briefs will prevent chafing and also has a supportive contoured pouch for your private area.

Image: courtesy of CDLP



CDLP 3 × Y-Brief, $80, cdlp.com



Breathable and moisture-wicking, these briefs have an enhanced pouch for comfort and fit and are naturally anti-bacterial.



Image: courtesy of A.P.C.



A.P.C. Cabourg boxer shorts, $50, apc-us.com



A.P.C. added an inset at the crotch for added comfort on their boxer shorts for those who like a looser fit boxer and need the extra support.

