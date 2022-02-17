Gucci’s Latest Collection Has Us Ready for a Tropical Escape

Nothing says tropical vacation like a piña colada. The pineapple, its main ingredient, is the subject of Gucci’s newest collection. Pineapple and rose motifs run throughout the playful men’s collection, which combines collegiate and streetwear fashion in luxe resort shades of deep aquamarine blues, seafood greens and orange-y corals. Famed photographer Tyler Mitchell, known for his Vogue cover images of Beyoncé and Kamala Harris, shot the campaign at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. There’s no better place to escape the winter than the laid-back beachside getaway—it provides the perfect setting to showcase the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

Selections from the spring line include formal wear (such as a blue and white gingham jacket and a crepe suit), outerwear (including coats and bomber jackets), and a new jumbo GG-emblazoned denim jacket (with matching denim styles). Cotton and wool-blend knitwear, vintage-inspired polo shirts, sweatshirts, and T-shirts are also offered. Finishing off the ready-to-wear are tracksuits and matching bowling shirts and pants. Totes, backpacks, a belt bag, a suitcase, sneakers, belts, pouches, and wallets make up the accessories.

Since Gucci has our vacation in the tropics garb covered, now all that’s left to do is to book that flight.

The Gucci Pineapple Collection is available for purchase at gucci.com.

Image: courtesy of Gucci.

