Rapper and ‘Rap Sh!t’ Actress KaMillion Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

The actress and Grammy award-winning artist KaMillion is killing the game. The former Love and Hip Hop Miami regular and Jacksonville, Florida native has written for some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Missy Elliott, Diddy and Rihanna. Most recently KaMillion was tapped to play the role of Mia—a single mother who moonlights as a makeup artist but is an all around hustler and aspiring rapper—in the new HBO series Rap Sh!t. The series features classic songs from Trina for an authentic Miami feel.

Ahead of her Rolling Loud performance this weekend in Miami, KaMillion shared with EBONY her 4 favorite beauty must-haves. Get into her look below.

Image: courtesy of NYX Cosmetics.



NYX Cosmetics Jumbo Lash! Vegan False Lashes, $12, nyxcosmetics.com.



“A girls gotta have her eyelashes. NYX has the best lashes that suit my face.”



Image: courtesy of MAC.



MAC Lip Pencil, $15, maccosmetics.com.



“I love my MAC brown chestnut lip liner. I have full lips like my ancestors and this pencil makes them look scrumptiously delicious.”

Image: courtesy of NYX Cosmetics.



NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss, $5, nyxcosmetics.com.



“NYX butter gloss is so smooth. I love the way it makes my lips feel like butter baby!”