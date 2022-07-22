|President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis Show Cancelled After Backlash, and More|Rapper and ‘Rap Sh!t’ Actress KaMillion Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|The 2022 World Athletic Championships Are Underway|5 Makeup Tips To Help You Shine This Summer|Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Spotlights Black Women Being Their Authentic Selves in Hip Hop|5 Tips to Inject Whimsy and Humor Into Your Home Decor From Interior Designer Bailey Li|Daniel Kaluuya Breaks Down His Latest Film ‘Nope’ and the Problems He Faces as a Black Man in Hollywood|Michelle Obama Has a New Book, ‘The Light We Carry,’ Coming Out This Fall|Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence in Case of Elijah McClain, Comedian Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Confirmed, and More|Lancôme Gifts NAACP Youth Members With $400K in Scholarships

Rapper and ‘Rap Sh!t’ Actress KaMillion Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

kazillion-72222
Image: courtesy of Kamillion

Sponsored by

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The actress and Grammy award-winning artist KaMillion is killing the game. The former Love and Hip Hop Miami regular and Jacksonville, Florida native has written for some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Missy Elliott, Diddy and Rihanna. Most recently KaMillion was tapped to play the role of Mia—a single mother who moonlights as a makeup artist but is an all around hustler and aspiring rapper—in the new HBO series Rap Sh!t. The series features classic songs from Trina for an authentic Miami feel.

Ahead of her Rolling Loud performance this weekend in Miami, KaMillion shared with EBONY her 4 favorite beauty must-haves. Get into her look below. 

Image: courtesy of NYX Cosmetics. 

NYX Cosmetics Jumbo Lash! Vegan False Lashes, $12, nyxcosmetics.com.

“A girls gotta have her eyelashes. NYX has the best lashes that suit my face.”
Image: courtesy of MAC. 

MAC Lip Pencil, $15, maccosmetics.com.

“I love my MAC brown chestnut lip liner. I have full lips like my ancestors and this pencil makes them look scrumptiously delicious.”
Image: courtesy of NYX Cosmetics. 

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss, $5, nyxcosmetics.com.

“NYX butter gloss is so smooth. I love the way it makes my lips feel like butter baby!” 
Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Schwarzkopf Göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray, $7, amazon.com

“Gots2b Glued hair spray is the best. I can get my wig together and on in a blast.”
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.