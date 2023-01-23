The University of Southern California will rename the field at its track stadium after legendary sprinter Allyson Felix, reports NBC Los Angeles.

Located at the center of Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium, the field will be dedicated in Felix’s honor with a formal ceremony in the spring.

According to campus officials, the field is a hub for the men's and women's track teams, the ROTC, the Trojan Marching Band and other recreational activities.

A 2008 graduate of USC, Felix expressed her gratitude for the distinguished honor bestowed upon her by her alma mater.

“I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in a statement. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”

“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,'' USC President Carol Folt said in a statement. "The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan—while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate, and champion for women.''

“My hope is that students playing on the Allyson Felix Field, or just walking by, will see her name prominently displayed and be curious to learn more about her talent, grit, and generosity,” Folt continued.

As the most decorated track and field athlete of all time, Felix has earned 11 total Olympic medals including winning the gold seven times in her remarkable career. She also holds the record for the most World Athletics Championships medals, with 20. Felix retired at the end of the 2022 season.

Felix, who received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC, delivered the school's commencement speech last year. She spoke about how special the honor is because the renaming of facilities is traditionally set aside for large donors.

"To have discussions about the renaming of the track because of my character, my integrity, and for fighting for women is something, that doesn't happen,'' she said. "It just really shows what USC values. I feel proud of the things that I've stood for, and it makes me proud to be an alumna because of the direction that the school is going.''