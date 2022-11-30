Art Basel is one of the world's swankiest events. Artists, curators, collectors and general spectators flock to Miami not only to attend the dozens of scheduled art shows and installations but to also possibly rub elbows with some of their favorite celebs and influencers. There are parties, exclusive dinners, special brand activations and a laundry list of other things happening in the area at any given time. But, just being in the city and catching a vibe is also just as memorable.

If you're heading to Miami for Art Basel, or happen to be traveling to the area soon, here's your insider's guide on where to eat, play and stay while there.

The Goodtime Hotel exterior. Image: courtesy of The Goodtime Hotel.

Stay

For a more secluded stay that doesn't skip out on the views or luxury, check out The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Tucked away on Island Drive, this retro Boho-inspired hotel is the city's best kept secret. With a full-service spa that includes a Turkish Hammam and a restaurant sitting along Biscayne Bay that whips up some of the best breakfast toasts you'll ever try—you may almost forget you're in one of the world's biggest party places.

If you really want to stay the way your faves do, consider The Goodtime Hotel—co-owned by musical genius Pharrell Williams. Located in South Beach, you'll be right in the thick of all the action. Don't miss the deco-inspired restaurant on-site, Strawberry Moon, which was also curated by Williams and his business partner David Grutman.

In sticking with the theme of Black-owned accommodations, The Gabriel Miami is a trendy full-service property under Hilton's Curio Collection. Situated in the heart of downtown Miami, you'll be just minutes away from South Beach, the Wynwood Arts District and of course, all-things Art Basel.

The Goodtime Hotel pool area. Image: courtesy of The Goodtime Hotel.

Eat

Miami's historically Black Overtown neighborhood should always be high on your itinerary when visiting. Originally called "Colored Town" in the Jim Crow area, it has now become a neighborhood full of thriving Black-owned businesses and eye-catching murals and street art. A few Black-owned restaurants you can support in the area are: Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster, Rosie's The Backyard, and Jackson Soul Food.

For restaurants closer to the action, you'll want to book reservations for Zuma which is a contemporary Japanese restaurant and Sardinia, a cozy upscale Italian spot in Miami Beach.

Play

Of course, you'll likely be busy trying to get on the lists of the best Art Basal after parties and related events, but if you're looking to simply explore a bit more of Miami in its everyday glory, make your way to Wynwood. A stunning wall art community that spans for blocks, you'll not only be inspired to snap photos in front of your favorite murals, but you can also get in a little retail shopping at the many boutiques.

If you are a water lover, you'll literally have your pick of beaches. But, to sit along historically Black sands, be sure to pencil in some time at Virginia Key Beach Park. Other fun water adventures include: renting jet skis on the Bay or even a boat for you and your friends to live it up for a day.