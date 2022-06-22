This HR All-Star Is Driving Change Within the Cannabis Industry

A just and equitable cannabis industry has been a popular talking point for years, but there remains a lack of gender and racial diversity in the rapidly growing industry. One cannabis company is looking to strengthen its commitment to corporate social responsibility and recruit an ethnically, culturally, and gender-diverse talent pool. Last month Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced that Tyneeha Rivers has been appointed to the role of Chief People Officer to help make that happen.

Rivers brings to the role a long history of advancing strategic HR operations for prominent organizations. Before joining Curaleaf in April, Rivers drove diversity initiatives for the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. She also led human resources teams at the Greater Philadelphia YMCA and Curio Wellness, a medical cannabis brand. In her role at Curaleaf, Rivers, according to a statement shared with EBONY, will help advance strategic HR operations, including diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition and management, leadership development, training programs, employee relationship management, compensation and benefits, job design and succession planning.

Curaleaf’s company profile is accelerating quickly. Recently the brand named a new CEO and announced the creation of a new consumer product goods division.

“I am honored to join the Curaleaf team at this exciting time in the company’s evolution and rapid growth,” Rivers said of her appointment. “Curaleaf has established itself as a leader in the cannabis space, not just in revenue or retail footprint, but in talent and commitment. I look forward to partnering with the entire Curaleaf team to continue focusing on strategic HR operations and the investment in the Company’s people, without whom this exponential growth would not be possible.”

Rivers’ 20 years of experience in corporate human resources has garnered recognition from media and business organizations alike. As a strategic advisor, she helped build up strong companies that resulted in multiple Best Place to Work awards from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and the Best Culture in America award by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Despite her positioning in the C-suite of several companies, Rivers’ journey to the top didn’t come easy. A woman from the West Side of Philadelphia, Rivers raised her son as a single mother and spent ten years attaining her undergraduate degree on a night school schedule. At the same time, she instilled in her son a passion for sports, helping him to reach pro status. Mikal Bridges is now a two-time national champion and small forward for the Pheonix Suns.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Tyneeha to join us and I am thrilled to welcome her to my executive leadership team,” said Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. “With over twenty years of global Human Resources expertise in senior positions for distinguished organizations, Tyneeha has a proven track record of building winning team cultures that positively impact business results. This is a critical focus for us at Curaleaf as we move the company forward. My goal is not only to be the leading global cannabis company, but also the place to be for the most talented, motivated, and passionate team members in the industry, bar none.”