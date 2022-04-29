|DeVon Franklin Talks New Audio Book ‘It Takes A Woman’|Rochelle Porter Design Debuts African-Inspired Wallpaper Collection|U.S. Authorities Arrest British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie on Multiple Charges|First Ever Black-Owned Animation Network to Premiere Summer 2022|Houston Based Nonprofit Normal Anomaly Hosts Inaugural Black Queer AF Music Festival|Feast On These Savory Seafood Recipes From Chef Ricky Moore|Beyoncé Announced as an Investor in Beverage Company Lemon Perfect|NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Black Woman to Spend Months in Space|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Throw Rave-Themed Baby Shower|Here Are the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear Styles to Try Out This Spring

DeVon Franklin Talks New Audio Book ‘It Takes A Woman’

Image: courtesy of Audible
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

DeVon Franklin understands the value in paying homage to those who shaped him in order to have a sustainable and successful future.

As previously reported by EBONY, Franklin has joined forces with Audible to release an original series called It Takes a Woman, which offers listeners an intimate and emotional journey of tragedy, triumph and healing.  In this Audible Original project, he offers an intimate look into his village of love—DeVon’s mother Paulette, and great-aunts Nuna, Ida, Enis, Sondra and Donna—who provides “colorfully frank” insight into dating, sex, and money while delving into taboo and sometimes painful truths buried deep within these topics.

Franklin sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss the strong women within his life who shaped him and his own personal journey to healing.

“Sometimes, in order to go forward, you have to go back. So for me to go back to the scene of the crime with my father being an alcoholic and dying of a heart attack, there was a major tragedy and trauma that I needed to sort through and sit through in order to understand where I need to go,” said the author in the interview.

To catch the full interview, watch the video below:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.