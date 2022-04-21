Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Team Up for ‘New York State of Mind’ Tour

Hip-hop heads, your prayers have been answered!

Two legendary artists, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan have announced that their New York State of Mind tour is coming to a city near you.

According to a press release by Live Nation, the first of the 25 dates begins on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri before heading to cities including Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston and wrapping on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

The two iconic acts share almost 30 years of hip hop history.

Back in 1995, Nas was the first featured artist to appear on a Wu-Tang project on “Verbal Intercourse” along with Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. He also appeared on”Let My N—- Live” off Wu-Tang Clan’s 2000 album The W, and another Raekwon collaboration called “Rich & Black” from his 2011 album Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang.

Also, Nas made a cameo appearance in Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men in 2019, recalling his time working with the group in the Showtime documentary.

General on-sale tickets for the NY State of Mind tour go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26 at 10 am local time at live nation.com.

See below for tour dates:

Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage^

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ—Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT—XFINITY Theatre*

Sept. 10 – Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center*

Sept.13 – Newark, NJ—Prudential Center^

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live*

Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sept.22 – Atlanta, GA—Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX—Toyota Center^

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX—Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX— Dos Equis Pavilion*

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA— FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena^

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre*

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl^

*Citi Presale Available

^American Express® Early Access Available