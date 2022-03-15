|This Black Woman Curated Hip Hop Showcase is Touching Down at SXSW|Op-Ed: Racist War Reporting by White Journalists Undermines Trust in Western Media|Artist Lauren Halsey Selected for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Installation|Mike Mora, Husband of Singer Kelis, Has Passed Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer|Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex|Questlove’s Recipe for His Favorite Wind-Down Cocktail|Jane Campion Slights Venus and Serena Williams, Then Apologizes|R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away at 77|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families

This Black Woman Curated Hip Hop Showcase is Touching Down at SXSW

A few of the artists included in the Futuristic Femme Showcase. From left: Ty Bri, Omeretta the Great, Alexis Ray Parker. Image: courtesy of Tavia Mapp-Deterville.

SXSW is all about magnifying new ideas and voices to make a greater communal change. Through panels, networking, movie screenings, and performances, attendees are able to level up and soak in all the festival has to offer. A major highlight each year is the unique offering of musical talent.

In its first showcase since 2019, the Future is Female charity organization is bringing its signature all-woman led and curated music stage to SXSW. The mission of organization is to “inspire and empower female entrepreneurs by creating a space for networking, skill development and encouragement for economic independence and professional growth.”

“The only thing more phenomenal than being a woman, is being a woman that lifts another woman up”, said Tavia Mapp-Deterville, founder and creator of the Futuristic Femme Showcase. A multi-talented entrepreneur, writer, publicist and overall business woman, Mapp-Deterville has used her platform to advocate for various causes, specifically those impacting Black women. In addition to this showcase, she has hosted the Future is Female Fire Chat which has brought together notable names in various industries, including Elaine Hamilton, an executive at Sean Carter Enterprises; actress Paige Hurd; Amina Diop founder of Diop Agency; and Marilyn Van Alstyne, CEO EMVE & Wifey Brands Marilyn Van Alstyne.

This season’s SXSW Futuristic Femme’s showcase brings together female artists such as Stunna Girl, Alexis Ray Parker, Omeretta the Great, Love and Hip Hop’s Bianca Bonnie, Ty Bri, Lola Brooke, Jourdin Pauline and Serena Smart.

“Women are making a huge statement right now in music and in hip hop so it’s important that they get the visibility they deserve, especially these artists. Having the opportunity to bring this stage back to SXSW has meant a lot of research but I was determined to make it happen,” adds Mapp-Deterville.

The event will be held at Speakeasy in Austin, Texas. Registration is open to the public.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.