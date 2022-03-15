This Black Woman Curated Hip Hop Showcase is Touching Down at SXSW

SXSW is all about magnifying new ideas and voices to make a greater communal change. Through panels, networking, movie screenings, and performances, attendees are able to level up and soak in all the festival has to offer. A major highlight each year is the unique offering of musical talent.

In its first showcase since 2019, the Future is Female charity organization is bringing its signature all-woman led and curated music stage to SXSW. The mission of organization is to “inspire and empower female entrepreneurs by creating a space for networking, skill development and encouragement for economic independence and professional growth.”

“The only thing more phenomenal than being a woman, is being a woman that lifts another woman up”, said Tavia Mapp-Deterville, founder and creator of the Futuristic Femme Showcase. A multi-talented entrepreneur, writer, publicist and overall business woman, Mapp-Deterville has used her platform to advocate for various causes, specifically those impacting Black women. In addition to this showcase, she has hosted the Future is Female Fire Chat which has brought together notable names in various industries, including Elaine Hamilton, an executive at Sean Carter Enterprises; actress Paige Hurd; Amina Diop founder of Diop Agency; and Marilyn Van Alstyne, CEO EMVE & Wifey Brands Marilyn Van Alstyne.

This season’s SXSW Futuristic Femme’s showcase brings together female artists such as Stunna Girl, Alexis Ray Parker, Omeretta the Great, Love and Hip Hop’s Bianca Bonnie, Ty Bri, Lola Brooke, Jourdin Pauline and Serena Smart.

“Women are making a huge statement right now in music and in hip hop so it’s important that they get the visibility they deserve, especially these artists. Having the opportunity to bring this stage back to SXSW has meant a lot of research but I was determined to make it happen,” adds Mapp-Deterville.

The event will be held at Speakeasy in Austin, Texas. Registration is open to the public.