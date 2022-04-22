Creative Director Tanisha Scott Talks Working With Lizzo on ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Multi-talented entertainer Lizzo is putting her mantra of empowering “thick” women who fit outside of society norms into action once again with her new show Watch Out For the Big Grrrls. Available on Prime Video, the series follows as the “Good As Hell” songstress searches for confident female dancers to join her on tour while they find strength in themselves to be their best despite societal pressures and unrealistic standards.

Tanisha Scott serves as the project’s creative director. With almost two decades as a choreographer, creative director and artistic director under her belt, Scott has earned her place as the “go-to girl” for the largest names and projects in the entertainment industry, with an emphasis on storytelling through movement.

EBONY caught up with Scott to discuss her experience working with Lizzo on the series and how the realization of body positivity has personally impacted her life.

EBONY: How were you presented with the opportunity to join this project?

Tanisha Scott: It was actually a very simple offer and method of outreach. Lizzo reached out to me and asked if I’d like to be a part of the process with her. It was a no-brainer for me to accept the invitation to work with her.

What was it like combining forces with Lizzo to bring this to life?

The entire process felt quite easy. Our synergy, our ideas of friendship, sisterhood, work ethic—being seen is always top of mind when we speak. We both can’t believe where we are in our careers, what we’ve done and how things have changed. Because of that we want to make more changes and pay it forward, as we have experienced and overcome a lot. So, this became our main focus once we came together. The show means representation for her, for me, and for all the other girls who wish that they could be seen in this positive light.

Lizzo and Tanisha Scott dancing together on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Image: courtesy of Tanisha Scott.

How has body positivity manifested in your own lives? In your career?

I think it’s safe for me to say that my body of work is the true manifestation of body positivity. I am not the zero-size typical dancer size. In addition to me being chocolate, it is not something that has always been seen unless we’re working with an urban group. I think it’s the fact that I went from being a freestyle dancer to a choreographer to a creative director without allowing the things that were set against me to win. I made my best assets work for me. I recall being on set for music videos when they didn’t have the right color makeup for my complexion which led me to wear hats to hide my face. When an outfit didn’t fit me, I ended up wearing the extra outfit that background extras wore. Having experienced these things has helped me create or manifest where I am today, and have the utmost love and respect for myself.

What do you hope viewers take away from watching this series?

That honestly dreams—with hard work, manifestation and faith—can absolutely be accomplished. Anything and everything you want, you can achieve. Even if it doesn’t look like it’s in the package or in the place you want it to, the output of our work always adds up to something. It does. And it’s always rewarding.