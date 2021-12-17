Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix

Hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion landed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, Variety reports. According to terms of the agreement, she will create and executive produce content, including television series and other projects, for Netflix.

Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix announced the streaming giant’s news partnerships in an official statement.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta said. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said about the deal. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

The news of Megan’s deal with Netflix is just the latest in a series of big wins for the “Savage” rapper over the last year. As EBONY previously reported, Megan graduated from the Houston-based HBCU Texas Southern University last Saturday, where she received her degree in health administration. Also, she won three Grammy awards and nine BET awards, topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “Savage (Remix),” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. Her debut album, Good News has been a runaway success, achieving gold status since its release in 2020.