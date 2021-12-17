|Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix|Celebrity Chef Rene Johnson Wants You to Cook Up Plant-Based Versions of Holiday Favorites|LeVar Burton to Host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee|Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle|The Fashion Institute of Technology’s New Social Justice Center Is Accelerating Social Equity for BIPOC Creatives|Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62|12 U.S., Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Have Been Released|Keechant Sewell to Be the First Black Woman Commissioner of the NYPD|EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More|Calls For Louisiana Judge to Resign After Racist Video Surfaces

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion landed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, Variety reports. According to terms of the agreement, she will create and executive produce content, including television series and other projects, for Netflix.

Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix announced the streaming giant’s news partnerships in an official statement.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta said. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said about the deal. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

See Also
LeBron James To Release ‘I Promise’ Documentary On YouTube Originals

The news of Megan’s deal with Netflix is just the latest in a series of big wins for the “Savage” rapper over the last year. As EBONY previously reported, Megan graduated from the Houston-based HBCU Texas Southern University last Saturday, where she received her degree in health administration. Also, she won three Grammy awards and nine BET awards, topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “Savage (Remix),” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. Her debut album, Good News has been a runaway success, achieving gold status since its release in 2020.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!